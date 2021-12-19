House hunt Rockport: See what’s on the market now

(Rockport, MA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Rockport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2 Cedarview, Ipswich, 01938 3 Beds 2 Baths | $584,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Expanded 3 BR, 2 BA Cape in desirable neighborhood-.3 acre, level, corner lot. Well maintained home has natural light throughout w/etched glass exterior doors. Open concept allows for flexible usage. Diningroom/Livingroom has distinctive overhead lighting, ceiling fan and refinished hardwood floors, fireplace and bay window. Updated kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and S/S appliances. Updated full BA wgranite surf/ace on main level w/pocket door separates laundry from bathroom. Family room has built ins and leads to deck w/Trex flooring (minimal maintenance). 2nd Trex deck is off dining/kitchen area. Fenced yard supports jungle gym/swingset, trampoline and zip-line and are excluded. Three BRs on 2nd fl w/full bath. Two sheds to rear. Full basement/bulkhead w/oil burner; propane gas for cook stove. Showings begin w/1st open house Saturday, 10/2. from 10--noon. Enjoy easy access to commuter rail/Crane Beach ($20/yr/resident sticker), Castle Hill House Tours and Concerts, CSAs and Riverwalk. Come see for yourself. Welcome to Ipswich, a seaside community.

44 Lexington Ave Unit G-1, Gloucester, 01930 1 Bed 1 Bath | $299,900 | Condominium | 806 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Welcome to Harborside Condominiums located in the quaint seaside village of Magnolia with everything you need to enjoy life within walking distance. In just 10 minutes you can walk to the beach, shops, restaurants, spas and even a library and post office as well as a bus stop to take you all over the gorgeous North Shore area. The building features an elevator, designated parking with extra spots for guests a laundry room, extra storage space in a well maintained secure space. Inside the condo there's a kitchen with updated Stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen and a very handy sliding barn door to a walk in pantry with lots of space to store all your household goods. There's 1 large bedroom with a nice sized walk in closet. Nothing to do but move in and unpack and enjoy living by the sea.

