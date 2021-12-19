ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alva, OK

Check out these houses for sale in Alva

 2 days ago

(ALVA, OK) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Alva area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NJhMF_0dR65qHm00

509 8Th Street, Alva, 73717

3 Beds 2 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,072 Square Feet | Built in None

509 8th Street, Alva, OK 73717 & 511 8th Street, Alva, OK 73717 $130,000 Two Houses - 1 Price!! 509 8th Street 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage Finished Basement Custom Wood Trim Custom Kitchen Cabinets Separate Entrance to basement --- DUPLEX POTENTIAL! 511 8th Street 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 629 Sqft +/- Call Us Today!! Motivated seller - make an offer!

For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NmC0K_0dR65qHm00

1024 Oklahoma Blvd, Alva, 73717

2 Beds 2 Baths | $76,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,107 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Are you looking for a Move in Ready starter home or investment property? If so you've got to look at this one!The property has seen so many updates, they include: vinyl flooring, carpets, both bathrooms, pex plumbing added, electric panel replaced, fresh paint, covered porch added, shutters, & roof. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,107Â± SqFt. Call today to see this cute home! *Owner/Agent

For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H59Zs_0dR65qHm00

412 Church St, Alva, 73717

2 Beds 1 Bath | $27,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,074 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This is a great investment property. It is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, & has 1,074Â± SqFt. Owner/Agent More Pictures coming Soon!

For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=444sci_0dR65qHm00

1720 Maple, Alva, 73717

3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,610 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Backyard has a secluded feel. Living room open to dining and kitchen. Large bedrooms

For open house information, contact Brenda Hood Schuessler Real Estate

