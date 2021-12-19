Check out these houses for sale in Alva
Check out these listings from around the Alva area:
509 8th Street, Alva, OK 73717 & 511 8th Street, Alva, OK 73717 $130,000 Two Houses - 1 Price!! 509 8th Street 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms 2 Car Garage Finished Basement Custom Wood Trim Custom Kitchen Cabinets Separate Entrance to basement --- DUPLEX POTENTIAL! 511 8th Street 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 629 Sqft +/- Call Us Today!! Motivated seller - make an offer!
For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007
Are you looking for a Move in Ready starter home or investment property? If so you've got to look at this one!The property has seen so many updates, they include: vinyl flooring, carpets, both bathrooms, pex plumbing added, electric panel replaced, fresh paint, covered porch added, shutters, & roof. The home features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,107Â± SqFt. Call today to see this cute home! *Owner/Agent
For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007
This is a great investment property. It is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, & has 1,074Â± SqFt. Owner/Agent More Pictures coming Soon!
For open house information, contact Aleta Kohlrus, Kohlrus Real Estate LLC at 580-327-4007
Backyard has a secluded feel. Living room open to dining and kitchen. Large bedrooms
For open house information, contact Brenda Hood Schuessler Real Estate
