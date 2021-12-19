These houses are for sale in Port St Joe

(PORT ST JOE, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Port St Joe area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

405 Colorado Dr, Mexico Beach, 32456 3 Beds 2 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,379 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Lovely 3 bed/ 2 bath home just a short walk to the beach. In X flood zone, no flood insurance is required. House is octagon-shaped and is reported to be more wind resistant and energy-efficient than other coastal houses. The house sits on a large lot 100 x 158 ft with great landscaping. Open floor plan with incredible natural light. Split floor plan with two bedrooms and bath on one side and Master bed and bath on the other side. Hardwood floors are spectacular. The backyard fence opens to allow parking your boat behind it. The garage is oversized, allowing for toys and a golf cart!. The backyard has an incredible workroom or storage or guest apartment or mother-in-law suite with A/C!! The kitchen and baths offer granite countertops. New roof and A/C in 2020/2021. View drone. https://youtu.be/jtiKk91hOEc

114 N 35Th St, Mexico Beach, 32456 3 Beds 3 Baths | $824,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1953

** CANAL FRONT ** BOATHOUSE w/ 2 SLIPS ** This 3 bed / 3 bath coastal gem sits on the Mexico Beach Canal and is just short walk to the beach! The home has just been exquisitely remodeled from top to bottom and is being offered furnished as shown. The main floor features a chef's kitchen full of stainless appliances, custom tile, kitchen island, custom cabinetry, antiqued granite, & stained exposed beams. Guest bedroom on 1st floor is en suite. Large master and additional guest bedroom on 2nd floor along with master / guest baths (second washer/dryer set in guest!). Large 2nd floor deck offers peek-a-boo views of the Gulf. Screened porch on the canal side of house! Lots of parking for toys, even room for a workshop! Call today for full details! Don't miss the virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=By4uKWXsD3M&mls=1

189 Barbara Dr, Port St. Joe, 32456 4 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New home to be completed in June 2021. This great layout of a 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for a full time resident or second home!!! Great area in Port St. Joe in high and dry X-Flood. No HOA dues. Call today for an appointment to show. Plans are on file!

242 Abby Dr, Wewahitchka, 32465 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,844 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Charming & well cared for 3 bedroom 2 bath home with single car garage! This home has an open floor plan allowing the living, dining & kitchen with breakfast bar to comfortably flow from one to the next. Low maintenance LVP flooring & tile throughout. The master suite is of ample size with full bath & walk in closet. The second bath is situated between the 2 add'l bedrooms. These bedrooms have barber carpet; add'l LVP on hand should you choose to replace. Most kitchen, bath & light fixtures have been updated & include stainless steel appliances. The Florida room on the rear of the home has been enclosed with storm doors/windows; enjoy as a patio or enclose to make an add'l bedroom. The backyard is privacy fenced with established plants/flowers & an above ground pool! This one wont last long, schedule your showing today!

