Single-family homes for sale in Fairfield

156 Fcr 1091, Streetman, 75859 3 Beds 2 Baths | $790,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,992 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Family seclusion at its finest!! Just imagine driving through the fields of wildflowers to your beautiful custom build home. This home has been impeccably maintained and made for entertaining! With the open floor plan and the outdoor living area, fully fenced and complete with Bar, TV Hook up and Pool one can only imagine the fun to be had at every family event. Need room for guests and family? with the 1 bed one bath guest home and the 2 year old 3 bed 2 bath handicap accessible mobile home you can absolutely find space for all you need! With a short drive to town you have access to everything you need! Property is located almost exactly half way between Houston and Dallas! Welcome to FREECO!!

For open house information, contact Taylor German, HoM Realty at 979-232-2017

118 Sunset Drive, Fairfield, 75840 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,939 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This completely renovated and updated home displays extreme pride of ownership and is a rewarding escape for those just looking to move in and enjoy. Frontage from both Sunset Drive and Jefferson, there is easy access to the property. The home has a 2-car attached garage, a second garage and a workshop, man cave, or additional space for whatever your desire. From the moment of entry, the home emphasizes clean lines, openness, quality construction and workmanship, this home is very inviting with well thought out details. This home is close to grocery, other shopping, hospital, and schools. A “must see” for those that want only the best.

For open house information, contact Mark Gwin, Rachel Anderson Real Estate at 254-739-2942

192 Fcr 190, Streetman, 75859 4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,342 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Be amazing with this absolute grand property! The main house includes three spacious rooms, with three full-size baths. Plenty of closet space throughout the home, and built-in shelving. A roomy kitchen with a sweet island, and plenty of cabinet space all opening up to the dining room! Full living quarters in the approximately 21x60 slab workshop, with three 8ft roll-up doors. Two large storage facilities in great condition. An approximately 3500 sqft barn with six indoor-outdoor stalls, three indoor stalls, a wash bay, and electricity! Additional large barn on the property, all sitting on 4.96 (+-) acres! So much to see at this beautiful property, lets take a look today!

For open house information, contact Courtney Neiman, Premier Realty at 903-467-9654

244 W Pr 362, Fairfield, 75840 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,805 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautiful sunrises await! Come enjoy the quiet life in this retreat. Just imagine sitting on the back porch sipping coffee or fishing the day away in the peace and quiet

For open house information, contact Taylor German, HoM Realty at 979-232-2017