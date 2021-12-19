ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

Single-family homes for sale in Fairfield

Fairfield Today
Fairfield Today
 2 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, TX) Looking for a house in Fairfield? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Fairfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q9Mfw_0dR65olY00

156 Fcr 1091, Streetman, 75859

3 Beds 2 Baths | $790,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,992 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Family seclusion at its finest!! Just imagine driving through the fields of wildflowers to your beautiful custom build home. This home has been impeccably maintained and made for entertaining! With the open floor plan and the outdoor living area, fully fenced and complete with Bar, TV Hook up and Pool one can only imagine the fun to be had at every family event. Need room for guests and family? with the 1 bed one bath guest home and the 2 year old 3 bed 2 bath handicap accessible mobile home you can absolutely find space for all you need! With a short drive to town you have access to everything you need! Property is located almost exactly half way between Houston and Dallas! Welcome to FREECO!!

For open house information, contact Taylor German, HoM Realty at 979-232-2017

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14710665)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCd7q_0dR65olY00

118 Sunset Drive, Fairfield, 75840

3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,939 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This completely renovated and updated home displays extreme pride of ownership and is a rewarding escape for those just looking to move in and enjoy. Frontage from both Sunset Drive and Jefferson, there is easy access to the property. The home has a 2-car attached garage, a second garage and a workshop, man cave, or additional space for whatever your desire. From the moment of entry, the home emphasizes clean lines, openness, quality construction and workmanship, this home is very inviting with well thought out details. This home is close to grocery, other shopping, hospital, and schools. A “must see” for those that want only the best.

For open house information, contact Mark Gwin, Rachel Anderson Real Estate at 254-739-2942

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14640176)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KqYXK_0dR65olY00

192 Fcr 190, Streetman, 75859

4 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,342 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Be amazing with this absolute grand property! The main house includes three spacious rooms, with three full-size baths. Plenty of closet space throughout the home, and built-in shelving. A roomy kitchen with a sweet island, and plenty of cabinet space all opening up to the dining room! Full living quarters in the approximately 21x60 slab workshop, with three 8ft roll-up doors. Two large storage facilities in great condition. An approximately 3500 sqft barn with six indoor-outdoor stalls, three indoor stalls, a wash bay, and electricity! Additional large barn on the property, all sitting on 4.96 (+-) acres! So much to see at this beautiful property, lets take a look today!

For open house information, contact Courtney Neiman, Premier Realty at 903-467-9654

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14633128)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fUdBm_0dR65olY00

244 W Pr 362, Fairfield, 75840

3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,805 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Beautiful sunrises await! Come enjoy the quiet life in this retreat. Just imagine sitting on the back porch sipping coffee or fishing the day away in the peace and quiet

For open house information, contact Taylor German, HoM Realty at 979-232-2017

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14618031)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Fairfield, TX
Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Jefferson, TX
City
Fairfield, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Single Family Homes#Freeco#Hom Realty
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Fairfield Today

Fairfield Today

Fairfield, TX
56
Followers
368
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fairfield Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy