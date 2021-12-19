ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady, TX

Brady-curious? These homes are on the market

Brady Updates
Brady Updates
 2 days ago

(Brady, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brady. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31fm7K_0dR65nsp00

505 11Th Street, Brady, 76825

4 Beds 3 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,348 Square Feet | Built in None

Have you been watching too much HGTV and have the need to flip a home? Not only do you get one fixer upper with this sale, but TWO fixer uppers! Both homes have tons of potential, but just need a lot of love. Here's your chance to make a serious profit with some hard work and a little bit of cash!

For open house information, contact Morgan Willis, Lehmberg Realty at 325-347-5360

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROnPQ_0dR65nsp00

1006 N College St, Brady, 76825

3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Three bedroom, two bath on corner lot with 280 sq.ft build with plumbing and electricity connections. Good investment property been sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Raymond Rubio, ERA Newlin & Company at 325-481-0500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1taFpB_0dR65nsp00

124 Parkview, Brady, 76825

3 Beds 4 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,618 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This updated and beautiful home is move in ready and features vaulted ceilings in the living and dining areas as well as hardwood floors and wood burning fireplaces. It is 4 or 4 bedrooms and three and a half baths. The Master bedroom opens to the back patio. The kitchen features granite counter tops. From the dining area, French doors lead to a covered patio that features a heated ‘endless’ pool. The back yard is tastefully landscaped and a must see. Upstairs features a game room that has access from an inside and outside staircase. It is equipped with a full bath could be the fourth bed room. This home has new windows, a sprinkler system, and a privacy fence.

For open house information, contact Becky Long, Edge of the West at 325-597-7653

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21hX84_0dR65nsp00

2132 S Pine, Brady, 76825

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This three-bed room, two-bath home features 1584 square feet of living space under new central heat and air. Very much remodeling has been done. Kitchen has new cabinetry, countertops, and plumbing. Both baths have been completely upgraded with new plumbing, and new tile. All windows and doors have been replaced with the latest vinyl, sealed, triple pane types of the highest efficiency. Home is also protected by an advance security system. The yard is well shaded by pecan trees in the back and a large oak tree in the front. There is covered parking for two vehicles. Additional storage is provided by a new shed within the back yard. Also, a new privacy fence has been installed along the alleyway.

For open house information, contact Becky Long, Edge of the West at 325-597-7653

See more property details

Community Policy