Take a look at these homes for sale in Wautoma

(Wautoma, WI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wautoma than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

W3834 Hwy 21, Redgranite, 54970 3 Beds 1 Bath | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Plenty of updates with this Country Charmer. 19+ acres of prime hunting land. Home features a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage. Main floor master bedroom with massive walk-in closet. Living room features a pellet stove to cozy up to with a good book and a glass of wine. Outdoor wood burner will take the winter chill off. Main floor laundry for convenience. Large backyard with pond to attract the wildlife. Easy drive to Oshkosh. Come take a look!

N5430 Nutter Street, Pine River, 54984 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Fully renovated walk out ranch in the quaint Town of Saxeville. Sellers have an amazing job updating electrical, plumbing, siding, shingles, flooring, paint and even adding a family room with bar area in the walk out lower level. The deck overs 2 sides of the home and is in addition to the deck in the back. There is a private trail leading to the Pine River. Enjoy this scenic location and all it has to offer.

N7009 Echo Lake Road, Wild Rose, 54984 2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Stunning view of Echo Lake. This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home features 1226 sq ft of living space with all furnishings. Approximately 100 yards away from the boat launch of Pine Lake. Propane Tank is Owned not leased.

424 E Westfield Rd, Coloma, 54930 2 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 700 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This property is a great size for starting out, downsizing or as a rental investment. Many cosmetic updates and the easy-care home in the Village of Coloma has a new steel roof in 2021, new exterior door, vinyl siding, open backyard, garage and partial basement for utilities and storage. Minutes from I-39 make it the perfect location for the commuter.

