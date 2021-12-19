ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

House-hunt Newport: What’s on the market

Newport Today
Newport Today
 2 days ago

(NEWPORT, VT) Looking for a house in Newport? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Newport-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00cW6t_0dR65kEe00

164 Holland Road, Derby, 05829

3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,724 Square Feet | Built in 1962

one of the nicest, if not the nicest, operating dairy farm in the state. PHENOMENAL westerly views of Bear Mountain, and Owls Head. Development rights owned by the land trust. Recent manure pit and milking parlor. Spacious single story home. One of a kind farm. Very convenient location to shopping. The other side of Holland Road is Quebec. In Current Use too. Must have some type of agricultural exposure per the Land Trust.

For open house information, contact Michael Conley, Conley Country Real Estate & Insurance at 802-766-2401

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChN1u_0dR65kEe00

108 Duchess Avenue, Newport City, 05855

2 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 971 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome to 108 Duchess Ave, located in the desirable east side of Newport City. This tidy ranch style home sits on a corner lot with a spacious lawn and adjacent to the bike path, Prouty Beach on Lake Memphremagog and the high school. Also within walking distance to downtown Newport, the hospital, elementary school, etc. Easy one level living with 2 bedrooms, a full bath with laundry hook-ups, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, vinyl widows throughout and a fresh coat of paint inside & out. Additionally there is a full basement and a detached shed (8’x10’) for extra storage. Comcast/Xfinity cable & high-speed internet available and VAST snowmobile trail access just down the street. This is a very efficient property to own and is in move-in ready condition.

For open house information, contact Ryan Pronto, Jim Campbell Real Estate at 802-334-3400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKnxY_0dR65kEe00

201 Green Mountain Drive, Jay, 05859

4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,950 Square Feet | Built in 2005

The "Foothills at Jay" development has covenants, conditions, & restrictions that a copy will be provided under documents. Well kept 4 bedroom home in nicely designed development just above the Jay Country Store at 4 corners in quiet cul-de-sac. All natural environment with plenty of character. Wood floors throughout with some tile in entry's and bathrooms. Lots of light to enjoy the feeling of the green outdoors, birches, & other trees. Jay Peak Ski & Golf Resort are 5 minutes away just up the hill. ***OWNERS MOTIVATED

For open house information, contact Dianne Laplante, KW Vermont-Stowe at 802-654-8500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JpkVq_0dR65kEe00

163 Spruce Street, Newport City, 05855

1 Bed 1 Bath | $139,000 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Cozy, cute and quiet with access to Lake Memphremagog! Just the location to enjoy the beautiful Northeast Kingdom of VT! This cottage has been upgraded to be used as a year round home. Walk through the newly enclosed and heated entryway providing plenty of storage space to the open living area. One bedroom and a full bath with laundry complete this home. Outside the open level lot provides a great area for summertime entertaining, there is room for a small garage. Just a short walk to the lake via a deeded right of way. The Bluffside farm and MSTF cross country ski and mountain bike trail system is accessed just a short distance away. The current owners have removed a wall to make one large bedroom, it could easily be two bedrooms again.

For open house information, contact Jenna Hamelin, Jim Campbell Real Estate at 802-334-3400

