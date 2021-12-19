Take a look at these homes on the Quitman market now

(Quitman, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Quitman will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

140 Brenlind Lane, Mineola, 75773 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,286 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Affordable homes that offer customization, highly desired layouts, a streamlined buying process and so much more. That's what you can expect when becoming a homeowner in this brand new subdivision! This home will exude natural lighting in the open concept living area. The kitchen is top notch with wood cabinets, a large island and some of the best fixtures and finishes to choose from. *Photos of the home are not the actual home, this is the same layout and you will have the option to customize the home at 140 Brenlind to your own style.* Schedule a showing today and take a walk through some of the homes that are currently being built for their new homeowners. You will love the atmosphere!

For open house information, contact Maggie Young, Century 21 First Group at 903-882-1144

1175 Cr 2425, Mineola, 75773 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,401 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Waterview home located in desirable Lake Brenda Estates! Spacious family home providing 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, very large kitchen and dining area, plentiful storage and all situated on a 1 acre lot in Mineola ISD! Lots of updates including paint, flooring, and a recently installed roof, gutters and French Drain! Come see today!! Lock Box 1705 Quiet and peaceful neighborhood!! Master closet could be extended!! Kids can run and play with your extra land beside the home!!!! Make an offer today!!! TURN THIS HOUSE INTO YOUR DREAM HOME

For open house information, contact Lisa Sanders, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate I-20 Team at 903-881-0500

175 Forest View Drive, Mineola, 75773 4 Beds 3 Baths | $395,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,356 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Thoughtfully planned with you in mind, this home is still under construction but will be nothing short of amazing when completed. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home will be gorgeous with the modern farmhouse appeal. Nestled in the beautiful ForestView Subdivision this home sits on a half acre, corner lot of a cul de sac.

For open house information, contact Cindi Featherston-Shiel, The Property Shoppe at 903-561-2200

1510 County Road 2950, Alba, 75410 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Here it is! New construction with fantastic location and country feel! This home features shiplap detail, open concept kitchen and dining, fireplace, covered patio and more! Come experience quiet country living close to the lake!

For open house information, contact Ryan Major, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 903-534-6600