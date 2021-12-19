Take a look at these homes on the Williamstown market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Williamstown, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Williamstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Nea2_0dR65ghk00

2145 Fiskburg Road, Demossville, 41033

4 Beds 1 Bath | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking to living out in the country, come see this place. It has over 5 acres and a few out buildings.

For open house information, contact Brian Brockman, Bang Realty, Inc at 859-581-1113

Copyright © 2021 Northern Kentucky Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NKARKY-600071)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wa1on_0dR65ghk00

108 Ridgelea Drive, Williamstown, 41097

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,720 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautiful 2400+ square foot home located in the North Hills Subdivision(aka Ridgelea Drive), where large lots sizes, and room between neighbors is the norm. Located close to the Ark Encounter and everything Williamstown has to offer, this home also allows for quick access to I-75 North and South. With 3 large bedrooms (and a 4th possible), and 2 full bathrooms, this home can easily accommodate a growing family. Enjoy a finished family room downstairs, with a wood burning fireplace and a bar area. There are multiple entertainment areas inside the home, and outside as well. A covered front porch and a large open patio area facing the backyard, also provide other outdoor options. With all this home has to offer, it won't be on the market long. Set up your showing today.

For open house information, contact Dennis Kenner, RE/MAX Creative Realty at 502-570-5800

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20125894)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tZFoY_0dR65ghk00

12788 Ky-36, Berry, 41003

5 Beds 3 Baths | $589,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,480 Square Feet | Built in 2000

5+/- acres custom built homew/3BR, 2 BA, on the first floor. Kitchen/Den combo ,formal dining room, laundry room full finished basementw/2BR, 1 BA, lg. recreation area w/outdoor patio.Outdoor entertainment area w/outdoor kitchen, 900 sq. ft. deck for those large get togethers. 60x70 shop, 4 car garage & barn. farm has approx. mile of road frontage.15 minutes to Cynthianadetached garage & barn. approx. 15 minutes from Cyn. or Williamstown 21miles to Toyota. This property could be used as AIR B&B or start your own business.

For open house information, contact Nancy Allison, Allison Realty & Auction Group at 859-234-0888

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20114743)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4nmg_0dR65ghk00

138 Blake Lane, Berry, 41003

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Cute as can be one story home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The living and kitchen area have an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling and laminate flooring.

For open house information, contact Nancy Allison, Allison Realty & Auction Group at 859-234-0888

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20121132)

