Check out these Warsaw homes on the market

(Warsaw, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Warsaw. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

307 Beacon Court, Mt. Holly, 22524 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2019

NORTHERN NECK : Beautiful custom-built 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home in the water-oriented community of Cabin Point. Desirable one-level living with open floor plan and designer features throughout--Living area with hardwood hickory floors, stone-faced fireplace (electric), custom storage and shelving. Kitchen features solid wood cabinetry, center island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry with unique sliding barn door. Master Bedroom with en suite Bathroom--tiled double-shower, double sinks, and luxury vinyl flooring. Screened back porch is perfect for relaxing or entertaining in this move-in ready home. Attached 20' x 22' garage, nicely landscaped .63 acre lot, conditioned crawlspace and much more! A lovely home in the heart of Virginia's historic Northern Neck. Cabin Point is 15 minutes from the county seat of Montross, and offers numerous community amenities including a swimming pool, tennis courts, boat launch, clubhouse, beaches and walking trails.

For open house information, contact Jimmy Coates, Exit Mid-Rivers Realty, CB at 804-224-3948

716 Daingerfield Street, Essex, 22560 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1947

This is a one beautiful starter home. Just the one that you've been waiting on to get you started. It was completely renovated for improvements a couple of years ago. Newly renovated. Hardwood floors throughout, with a large eat-in kitchen, two full bathrooms and a first floor master. Jack and Jill bathroom for the additional rooms upstairs. Updated electrical, plumbing, kitchen. Located Near Marina, Public Boat Ramp, Shopping, Restaurants, VCU Tappahannock Hospital, and The Rappahannock River. Conveniently located For An Easy Commute To Richmond, Mechanicsville, Fredericksburg, and Dahlgren. What else do you need? Call or text for more information?

For open house information, contact Leah Butler, EXP Realty LLC at 804-729-5188

28098 Tidewater Trail, Dunnsville, 22454 3 Beds 1 Bath | $87,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Are you looking for a flip, fixer-upper, or a home to grow your sweat equity, this could be the one. !,88 acres 3 bedroom 1 bath close to the town of Tappahannock.

For open house information, contact James Sill, Plank Realty at 540-479-3434

2467 History Land Hwy, Farnham, 22460 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in 1948

WHAT A DEAL! HOME IS VERY CLEAN AND READY FOR YOU TO MOVE RIGHT IN! IF YOU'D LIKE SOME ADDITIONAL ROOM TO SPREAD YOUR WINGS, THE ADJACENT 9.14 ACRE PARCEL IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE FOR ADDITIONAL $59,000. CALL LISTING AGENT FOR MORE INFORMATION.

For open house information, contact Kevin Kuykendall, Middle Bay Realty - B at 804-453-5380