Lake City, MN

Home ownership in Lake City is within reach with townhouses like these

Lake City Bulletin
 2 days ago

(LAKE CITY, MN) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Lake City’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Lake City, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0we8gz_0dR65ewI00

2782 Ridgeview Lane, Red Wing, 55066

3 Beds 2 Baths | $172,000 | Townhouse | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Excellent townhouse in a great location available for a new owner immediately. Kitchen has a large pantry & convenient center island looking into living room. All 3 bedrooms on 1 level.

For open house information, contact Nancy Denzer, Kemp Real Estate at 651-764-4788

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmHe6_0dR65ewI00

802 Aurora Circle, Red Wing, 55066

3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,900 | Townhouse | 2,224 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Phenomenal 3 bedroom, 3 full bathroom end unit townhome. Home has a wonderful valley view from the north facing deck. Home features include: 3 sided gas fireplace, large open kitchen with a center island, ceramic tile, lower level walkout with a wet bar, and a finished basement. Come check out this fantastic home in beautiful Red Wing before it's gone !!

For open house information, contact Mark Nelson, Timber Ghost Realty, LLC at 651-329-0873

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6127457)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qNHwP_0dR65ewI00

615 Cherrywood Court, Red Wing, 55066

2 Beds 2 Baths | $312,000 | Townhouse | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1998

If you are looking for one level living, look no further. This beautiful end unit townhome is move-in ready! This townhome features a covered front porch, a large eat in Kitchen with new tile backsplash, updated appliances and freshly painted cupboards, a large Living Room with a gas burning fireplace and a vaulted ceiling over the Living Room and Dining Area. There is a spacious Sun Room that leads out to a cement patio that has a roof over half of it. There is also a patio umbrella that provides shade for the uncovered portion of the Patio. The Owner's Suite has a walk-in closet and a private 3/4 Bath with a tile floor and new crown molding. There is also a Second Bedroom, a Full Bath, a Laundry / Utility Room with a newer Washer and Dryer and a Water Heater from 2020. The attached 2 car garage is insulated and has pull down access to a large overhead storage area. New gutter covers in 2021. New countertops, blinds, fixtures and fans. Updated AC. Within close proximity to Hwy 58.

For open house information, contact John Rohan, Keller Williams Preferred Realty at 651-388-4973

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6112945)

