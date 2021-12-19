Take a look at these homes on the Clinton market now

(Clinton, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Clinton. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

411 Memory Lane, Clinton, 72031 3 Beds 3 Baths | $157,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,785 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Welcome to the market 411 Memory Lane. This family home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a half bath, 2 living areas, a dining space as well as a spacious kitchen with ample cabinetry. Outside, you will find a large storage building with electricity and concrete floor attached to a garage with gravel flooring. The spacious backyard offers plenty of room to create an outdoor entertainment area or room for the littles to play.

For open house information, contact Jamie Lind, Clinton Real Estate at 501-745-8674

292 H Street, Clinton, 72031 3 Beds 2 Baths | $212,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,873 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This home sits in the perfect location on .83 of an acre on a corner lot. Close to Hwy 65 in the HEART of Clinton. This jewel is a split floor plan, 3 bedroom 2 bath. The Master Shower is recently remodeled. Both bathrooms have double sinks. The back deck is covered and is perfect for sitting and drinking your coffee. Gazebo with electricity. Unattached garage/workshop. Fully fenced back yard. The kitchen is spacious includes lots of cabinets for storage. Attached is two-car garage off the laundry room.

For open house information, contact Kayla Jones, IRealty Arkansas-Benton at 501-778-7355

3797 Hwy 389, Scotland, 72141 4 Beds 4 Baths | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,066 Square Feet | Built in 1981

WOW!!!! What a great place to raise your family! Four bedroom, 4 bath home on 1.96 country acres. This home has it all! Two open living areas, one w/dining area. Large kitchen with tons of storage space. Laundry room and bonus room that would make an excellent sunroom. Master suite downstairs and office space. Three bedrooms upstairs. Two bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath and 3rd bedroom with it's own bath. Nice level yard with storm shelter. Just minutes to Gulf Mountain NF.

For open house information, contact Nancy Fowler, Arkansas Mountain Real Estate at 501-745-2296

418 Imojene, Clinton, 72031 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful Landscaped 3 BR 2BA Brick home on 1.59 acres. This home has spacious rooms. Large patio in back with outdoor fireplace for hosting outdoor events. Property also has a 2-3 BR 1Ba apartment on property. 2 car carport in back. Just seconds from shopping and recreation on Greers Ferry Lake and hospital!! Safe Room recently built in back of home!!

For open house information, contact Phillip Jones, Arkansas Mountain Real Estate at 501-745-2296