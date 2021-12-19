Homes for sale in West Jefferson: New listings

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the West Jefferson area:

199 Joriann Drive, Crumpler, 28617 5 Beds 6 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,340 Square Feet | Built in 2001

JUST AMAZING FAMILY RETREAT! This estate is for the buyer who wants it all. Three floors of luxury. Very spacious & livable to house family get-togethers & holidays. So much to mention, VIEWS, mountains, the river (just steps away). Living area is an open concept with so much imagination, style, warmth & charm. The kitchen has it all, quality appliances, granite, custom wood work. This house boast all bedrooms with personal baths, some jetted tubs, bidets in all. Spacious Master bedroom & bath encompass the 3rd floor, personal sitting area, walk out to the deck for an unbelievable river view. Sellers built for their needs with wonderful & tasteful selections of quality and workmanship. The covered wrap around deck enhances views from every side. Every side a different panoramic view. You will never tire of rocking & admiring the natural beauty. This estate also houses a large "over flow" barn for family gatherings & all the toys needed to achieve the fun & all amenities of the property & it's surroundings. SO MUCH MORE, covered Hot Tub & large stone firepit for those chilly nights. Your personal driveway encircles the perimeter of the house with it's own dedicated gate.

For open house information, contact Marjorie Hyatt, Hyatt In The High Country, Inc. at 828-268-9901

823 Hiram Bare Road, Laurel Springs, 28644 1 Bed 1 Bath | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 908 Square Feet | Built in 1940

18 PRISTINE ACRES OF UNRESTRICTED LAND BORDERING NATIONAL PARK LAND…Don’t miss this once in a lifetime opportunity to own a 1940’s farmhouse on 18 acres! Just a stone’s throw from the Blue Ridge Parkway. Farmhouse was renovated in 2016 with a new Rheem Tankless Water Heater, new metal roof, new vinyl siding w/insulation board, new windows, new kitchen, and flooring. The original oak hardwood flooring has been refinished in the bedroom and bonus room on the main level. The 2nd floor also has original oak hardwood flooring and will look beautiful once refinished. The 18 acres has very gentle terrain and offers many possible building sites, springs, creeks, three-stall barn w/storage loft, and two additional outbuildings. Great property for horses, farming, building a cabin community or even a tiny home development. Remember…This land is UNRESTRICTED! The possibilities are endless! Approximately 1,100 feet of frontage borders National Park Land, almost bordering the Blue Ridge Parkway. Two sides adjoin the sought-after gated community of Parkway Estates. This property is a must see…Too beautiful to describe! Schedule a showing today! 2nd floor ceiling height is 6'-11 3/4".

For open house information, contact Theresa DeMarco, Realty One Group Results at 336-846-8111

502 Cascade Run, Purlear, 28665 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,389 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Gorgeous, turnkey, 5/4.5 furnished home. These builders/seller's thought of every comfort- indoors and out! Five BR's with two en suite BR's & three fireplaces. On the main floor is the foyer, half-bath, office, a BIG kitchen & dining room with a table that seats 12, pantry, washer/dryer, a great room with leather furniture, cathedral ceilings, an antler chandelier, a soaring stacked stone fireplace and the primary bedroom/bath. Upstairs is a loft with leather couches, 3 BR -a king bed in the 2nd en suite BR and queens in the other two BR's and another full bath Head downstairs for a BIG game/family/TV room with a BIG fireplace and a moose antler chandelier, a full bath, a sleeping area with a trundle bed, another BR, a workshop, and the mechanical room. Outside 2000+ sq ft of deck and fire pit. The home is Green Built and the full logs are highly insulating. Cielo Falls is a dark sky friendly waterfall community with walking trails, a pond and ATV trails. Only 4.8 miles from The Blue Ridge Parkway & easily accessible from Boone/Blowing Rock (35 min), Charlotte (2 hrs). PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE, SAT NOV 13, NOON-5PM. GATE WILL BE OPEN OR SOMEONE WILL LET YOU IN.

For open house information, contact Kim Hyatt, Bear Real Estate at 828-260-5338

1122 Scrape Bottom Road, Scottville, 28672 4 Beds 3 Baths | $1,699,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 2006

First Time Ever on the Market. Rare Estate Acreage for the Discriminating Buyer!! Over 4500 linear feet of prime river frontage in a large horseshoe bend of the South Fork, just downstream from New River State Park. This elite property is located at the dead end of a private road for maximum privacy, yet convenient to town via US Hwy 221. Approximately 20 plus acres in gently laying pasture land with the remainder wooded that offers elevated views of the river and layered mountain vistas. Prime building spot in the middle of the property, and numerous other choice building sites. As you cross onto the property, you will be welcomed by a 4 BR, 2.5 BA log cabin right on the river. The log cabin was built in 2006 and is used as a vacation retreat. Handicapped accessible, T&G walls and ceilings throughout the main floor with wood flooring in the living areas, 2 BR, 1.5 BA round out the first floor, with 2 BR and 1 BA on the upper level. Large storage building outside for your tools, kayaks, and ATV. Live in this house while building your dream house or have it as a guest home. Make your appointment today to see this amazing Riverfront Property.

For open house information, contact Chris Barr, Realty One Group Results at 336-846-8111