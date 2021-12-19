Check out these houses for sale in Alpine

(ALPINE, TX) Looking for a house in Alpine? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Alpine area:

710 E Hancock Ave, Alpine, 79830 4 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,172 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming 2,172 SF Stucco Home located in a well established neighborhood, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, hardwood & tiled floors, solid wood doors, vintage metal cabinets & a built-in china cabinet with breakfast bar, Pella Crank windows. All appliances convey. 2 Car attached carport, large enclosed yard with a tall privacy fence. A fabulous covered patio with a water feature for your enjoyment. Don't miss this stunning home within walking distance of SRSU & downtown Alpine!

For open house information, contact Rhonda Davis-Cole, A+ Real Estate at 432-837-5539

218 Sendero Horse Thief, Alpine, 79830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,394 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This 2021 custom built home offers 3 bedrooms 2 full baths is situated on approx. 11.11 acres in the McElroy Ranch addition. Property features rock exterior, front and back covered porches, carport, metal roof, concrete flooring throughout, open floor plan w/rock wood burning fireplace, stainless appliances, kitchen island, sequestered master bedroom with amazing closet, his/her vanities, jetted tub, and large tiled walk-shower. Unlimited 360-degree views, this property is a must see.

For open house information, contact Michelle Foster, Mountain View Properties at 432-837-5518

902 W Marfa Ave, Alpine, 79830 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This unique home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, high vaulted ceilings, tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, central heat & AC, a metal roof, and a fenced back yard. This property is located in a great neighborhood and would be a great starter home. Must schedule a showing 24 hours in advance with listing agent.

For open house information, contact Colton Foster, Mountain View Properties at 432-837-5518

807 W Ave A, Alpine, 79830 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 956 Square Feet | Built in 1955

956 SF Country Style Home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Dining Room, Play Room, and Living Room with a wood burning stove. Home sits on the corner on an oversized lot. All kins of possibilities! Home being sold as is. Call for an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Rhonda Davis-Cole, A+ Real Estate at 432-837-5539