These houses are for sale in Crescent City

243 Saratoga Cir, Satsuma, 32189 5 Beds 5 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,940 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Beautiful 2 story home on Saratogo Lake. Stunning sunrises from your screened back porch, nice dock to enjoy lounging, swimming, and water activities. Large master bedroom on main floor with lakeview. 4 bedrooms and 2 full Jack-n-Jill baths upstairs, and 2 half baths on main floor (1 is in garage). Large kitchen with tons of cabinets and large island/bar with view of the lake. French doors open to screened porch from kitchen and great room. Bonus room downstairs for office, gaming, theater, playroom, etc. Two 200amp electrical boxes, two HVAC systems. In addition to all of this, a 600 sf workshop with 400 sf covered carport and 400 sf screened porch. Roll top opens on both ends, separate electrical panel wired and ready to plug into a generator for home.

For open house information, contact KIMBERLY T MORRIS, COLDWELL BANKER BEN BATES REALTY at 386-328-6716

428 N Summit St, Crescent City, 32112 3 Beds 1 Bath | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,509 Square Feet | Built in 1935

MOTIVATED SELLER BRING ALL OFFERS. 2 BLOCKS TO CRESCENT LAKE. Work where you live! Charming Cottage with a huge lot and an oversized storage facility with all kinds of possibilities! This property is being used as a private residence but it's zoned General Commercial. There's also the property at 419 N Prospect that butts up to this property that is for Sale as well. See MLS#1109616 for details. There are so many ways to utilize this property. Live in one house, rent out the other or rent out the 1700 sq. ft. warehouse for a ton of acceptable businesses (see attached list). and get double income. Let your property pay your mortgage!

For open house information, contact JOHN WHITESELL, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY ATLANTIC PARTNERS ST. AUGUSTINE at 904-797-7442

101 Plantation Pines Dr, Georgetown, 32139 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Beautiful log home in rural Central Florida. Selling property as-is. Walls are all log inside and out. Must see to appreciate. Includes a two-car garage.

For open house information, contact ELLEN MCCOY, NAUTILUS REALTY AND MANAGEMENT CO at 386-467-9700

110 Manorly Cir, Georgetown, 32139 0 Bed 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Beautiful property with a fenced backyard and mature trees. Screened front and back porch, 2 space carport, small mobile home on the property used as storage. Mobile home needs work and sold as is. CASH OFFERS ONLY. Camper does not convey.

For open house information, contact JANA MCNALLY, CENTURY 21 TRITON REALTY at 386-698-2100