ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montevideo, MN

These houses are for sale in Montevideo

Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 2 days ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Montevideo area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wqx9_0dR65WpM00

1427 N 6Th Street, Montevideo, 56265

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,630 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is move in ready! Located on the main floor is the living room, dining room and kitchen. There is a door in the dining room that leads to the spacious backyard. In the backyard you will find a patio with seating and plenty of room to play, have a garden or just relax (there is no alleyway). There is a garden shed and beautiful landscaping. The upper level of the house has 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Laundry and an office/hobby room is located on the lower level. The laundry/utility room has access to backyard as well as the tuck under garage. In the basement you will find a large family room with a wood burning fireplace, storage and a half bathroom. Schedule your showing today and see if this is "The One"!

For open house information, contact Cynthia Walter, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6123219)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3m81_0dR65WpM00

1108 N 5Th Street, Montevideo, 56265

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,825 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Come and see this recently remodeled home, too many updates to list. Don't let this move in ready home pass you by!

For open house information, contact Jon Haff, Weichert REALTORS Tower Properties at 218-825-7787

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6100683)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FYn6h_0dR65WpM00

310 S 5Th Street, Montevideo, 56265

2 Beds 2 Baths | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,372 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This home includes an attached 1 car garage, formal dining room, front 3 season porch, two bedrooms and full bath. Back alley access to your garage and back yard. Great investment property or home to call your own.

For open house information, contact Janell Welling, Hughes Real Estate and Auction at 320-815-0460

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6073287)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Montevideo, MN
Business
City
Montevideo, MN
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Open House
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo, MN
35
Followers
371
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy