House-hunt Cherokee: What’s on the market

00 Hermitage Ridge, Waynesville, 28785 4 Beds 4 Baths | $781,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,581 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome to The Mary Lee Place, an upscale Arts & Crafts style development brought to you by Distinctive Building & Design. Nestled at the end of a pastoral cove near Lake Junaluska, MLP is in an excellent WNC location. The Beech III proposed here, designed by Moss Creek Architects, is an ideal home plan for this lot, and the home will be situated to take advantage of the year round views to the ESE. Premium materials and precision craftsmanship are the cornerstones of Distinctive projects. Some of the many features include: loft overlooking the two story vaulted great room with wood burning FP, luxe en suite main level bedroom, convenient laundry room on main, bedrooms spread across three levels, chef's kitchen with generous appliance allowance, 2 car attached garage, expansive covered porches and an open deck. Just this one lot remains available, so act fast. MLP boasts Spectrum internet, included city water, and paved all the way access.

40 Maplewood Drive, Maggie Valley, 28751 2 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,403 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Contemporary cabin in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains just minutes from Maggie Valley Country Club Resort. This private mountain getaway is an ideal second home or income property with a second living quarters including wet bar. Enjoy close range mountain views to be appreciated from the wrap-around deck, or enjoy the evening in the hot tub on the lower level or private yard behind the home. The lofted living room includes a stone fireplace for great ambiance during the cooler months. The updated kitchen & bar area offer ample space for cooking and entertaining guests. On the main level, you'll find two bedrooms with the spacious main bedroom located on the upper floor. Additionally, the home lower level of the home features a 2nd living quarters with separate entrance, including a wet bar. Minutes away from all that the Blue Ridge Mountains has to offer. Furniture is available for purchase.

1541 Utah Mountain Road, Waynesville, 28785 2 Beds 2 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,697 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Fantastic views abound from this Utah Mountain home. Recently painted on the interior and freshened staining on the decks. You'll love the screened porch to make mountain viewing comfortable and bug free!! Seller has just started using the property as a vacation rental and has had great success thus far. Easy access by wide, paved roads. A wide parking area on the lower drive as well as a parking spot above the home. Check this home out today for an investment or keep it for yourself!

1580 Firefly Road, Whittier, 28789 2 Beds 1 Bath | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1993

58+/- Acres With Beautiful Creekfront Cabin! Come check out this Smoky Mountain creekfront hideaway with an estate size field. Possibilities are endless with multiple home sites, views and a cabin to start living in or put on a rental program! Convenient location in Jackson County, NC, very close to Cherokee and the Cherokee Harrah's Casino & Resort, Sequoyah National Golf Club, and all the area has to offer. Go explore and visit the quaint mountain town of Bryson City and Sylva within 15 minutes of your driveway. Elevations range from over 2600' to over 3000'! Enjoy all this area has to offer from hiking, hunting, trout fishing and fine dining, this place truly has it all.

