Check out these houses for sale in Everett

(EVERETT, PA) Looking for a house in Everett? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Check out these listings from around the Everett area:

114 Winding Hill Road, Bedford, 15522 4 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1800

A truly one of a kind log and stone home nestled on 6.5 acres in the cozy countryside of Bedford. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has been meticulously maintained, inside and out. Several outbuildings on the property including a spring house and large barn, Featuring gorgeous original wide plank floors throughout the home and brand new carpeting , a stone fireplace with wood insert in family room and beam ceilings. You DO NOT want to miss your chance to own this historic home.

For open house information, contact Stacey Clingerman, Coldwell Banker SKS Realty, LLC at 814-623-7009

409 Forbes Dr, Bedford, 15522 5 Beds 4 Baths | $425,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,749 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Nestled above historic downtown Bedford you will find this spectacular home with all the amenities that you could ever want. The outdoor space includes an 18x36 inground saltwater pool with patio area and hot tub. Don't miss the opportunity to see this gem!

For open house information, contact Holly Howsare, Re/Max Olde Towne Realty at 814-623-6700

10228 Clear Ridge Road, Everett, 15537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1954

This move in ready beautifully maintained ranch home is one that will inspire the senses as you relax and enjoy nature in the tastefully appointed home. The convenience of one story living is enhanced with a separate master suite. Enjoy cooking meals in the spacious kitchen which overlooks the lovely covered back porch and fabulous back yard. A heat pump ensures an energy efficient system and a one car garage is conveniently located off the kitchen. This is a home that will not last long!

For open house information, contact Marilyn Otis, Re/Max Olde Towne Realty at 814-623-6700

533 S Richard Street, Bedford, 15522 4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,940 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Enjoy all the comforts of this in town location situated on the fabulous Bedford County walking trail. Located within walking distance of Bedford Elks Country Club and one of the top 100 golf courses in America (Omni Bedford Springs). A central foyer sets the stage for this well thought out stunning renovation. At the heart of the home's design is a wonderful kitchen which makes entertaining a breeze with its wide expansive granite countertops and custom coffee bar. French doors, recessed lighting throughout, huge master retreat with private balcony, screened porch, large back deck and newly renovated lower level TV/Gaming room add to the appeal of this spacious and inviting home. This one will not last long!

For open house information, contact Marilyn Otis, Re/Max Olde Towne Realty at 814-623-6700