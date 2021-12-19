ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philomath, OR

Step into home ownership in Philomath with one of these condos

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 2 days ago

(PHILOMATH, OR) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Philomath’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YTVKI_0dR65TBB00

6293 Grand Oaks Bldg G #301 Dr, Corvallis, 97333

2 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Condominium | 839 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome to the very popular Grand Oaks Condominiums. This unit features a nice size Kitchen, large front room with a Gas Fireplace. Large Bedrooms, Master offers a full Bathroom. Low HOA fees, detached Garage.

For open house information, contact DOUG HALL, RE/MAX INTEGRITY ALBANY at 541-791-2000

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-787010)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TpF8m_0dR65TBB00

6298 Sw Grand Oaks (#A201) Dr, Corvallis, 97333

1 Bed 1 Bath | $225,000 | Condominium | 748 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lovely end unit in great condition! Bldg A has east facing windows and balcony for excellent light. Spectacular view of West Hills. Enjoy close access to Corvallis' outdoors! Bald Hill path and OSU close! Bus service close to condos. Comes with major appliances and washer and dryer. HOA fees approx $144.09/month.

For open house information, contact KATHY FRIEZE, RE/MAX INTEGRITY CORVALLIS BRANCH at 541-766-2000

Copyright © 2021 Willamette Valley Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WVMLSOR-783890)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Philomath, OR
Business
City
Philomath, OR
Local
Oregon Business
City
Albany, OR
City
Corvallis, OR
Philomath, OR
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Ownership#Condos#Urban Living#Bedrooms#Garage#Osu
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Philomath Dispatch

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath, OR
46
Followers
369
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy