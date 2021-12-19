Step into home ownership in Philomath with one of these condos

(PHILOMATH, OR) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Philomath’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

6293 Grand Oaks Bldg G #301 Dr, Corvallis, 97333 2 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Condominium | 839 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome to the very popular Grand Oaks Condominiums. This unit features a nice size Kitchen, large front room with a Gas Fireplace. Large Bedrooms, Master offers a full Bathroom. Low HOA fees, detached Garage.

For open house information, contact DOUG HALL, RE/MAX INTEGRITY ALBANY at 541-791-2000

6298 Sw Grand Oaks (#A201) Dr, Corvallis, 97333 1 Bed 1 Bath | $225,000 | Condominium | 748 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Accepted Offer with Contingencies. Lovely end unit in great condition! Bldg A has east facing windows and balcony for excellent light. Spectacular view of West Hills. Enjoy close access to Corvallis' outdoors! Bald Hill path and OSU close! Bus service close to condos. Comes with major appliances and washer and dryer. HOA fees approx $144.09/month.

For open house information, contact KATHY FRIEZE, RE/MAX INTEGRITY CORVALLIS BRANCH at 541-766-2000