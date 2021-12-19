Top homes for sale in Rotonda West

(Rotonda West, FL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Rotonda West. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

10 Pine Ridge Way, Englewood, 34223 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome to desirable Englewood Isles! This SPACIOUS home has everything you're looking for including a split floor plan with a formal living room plus a big family room with a stone woodburning fireplace. The floorplan allows for multi-generational living if necessary. There is a living space, bedroom and bath on both sides of the home. The lanai can be accessed from the family room, living room and master bedroom. Each side has it's own A/C unit and they are both new (one is 2020 and one in 2019). This home can be purchase TURNKEY FURNISHED with some seller exclusions. If you need a 3rd sleeping area, the Casaba (front dining/sitting area) has a MURPHY BED BUILT INTO THE WALL and has portable handcrafted dividers that go up and down very easily! The front door has a screen closure creating a great breeze with you open the pocket slider to the large lanai and pool! The kitchen has GRANITE counter tops, WALKIN PANTRY plus a handy pass-through window to the lanai. There is a large breakfast bar that easily sits 6 and opens to the family room. Off the family room you'll find a large inside laundry for great storage plus a 2car garage. The guest bedroom is very generous in size and has a walk-in closet. The guest bath has an updated vanity and is a pool bath. The master bedroom is very large and features a walk in closet and private bath with a soaking tub plus a unique glass enclosed shower with an atrium. The pool is a SALTWATER, HEATED pool with a child safety fence and the heater is brand new. The front door and lanai both have ELECTRIC HURRICANE SHUTTERS. This home has so much to offer, don't miss out! *This property is co-owned, the last sale price showing in county records reflects 1/2 of the sale price*

132 Mccabe Street, Port Charlotte, 33953 3 Beds 2 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Very hard to find double waterfront lot. Bring your boat, park it on the lift in the covered boathouse, along the 160 feet or waterfront. Great access to the Charlotte Harbor and the Gulf. Enjoy this amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Ceramic tile throughout. Entertain in the sprawling covered pool area, with is accessible from 3 sets of sliding doors. The house is stunning, and has been cared for with every bit of detail. Here are some examples. New lifetime Alcoa aluminum roof, the electric panel has the emergency generator plug, new exterior paint, solar attic fan exhaust, Sun-Tech solar hot water system, new pool pump and filter, even the boathouse roof is new. Bananas, Mangos, Avocado Lemon and Orange trees waiting to for you to enjoy. This property is a must see, call for an appointment now. WATERFRONT DOUBLE LOT WITH POOL...The Florida lifestyle is waiting for you! SITUATED ON 2 GULF ACCESS LOTS, you won't want to miss this opportunity to own this 3 bdrm, 2 bath, pool home w/ over 2,000 square feet. There is ceramic tile throughout almost the entire home and has a formal living room, formal dining room and 3 sets of sliding doors leading to the lanai & sparkling pool. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and a breakfast bar that opens up into the inviting family room. The double lot is beautifully landscaped which adds additional privacy to the home and relax in the gazebo that overlooks the water. With 160 feet of waterfront, a boat lift, boat house and large dock, you'll enjoy fishing from your back yard. PRICE JUST REDUCED $20,000!! Plenty of room for RV, boat trailer, etc.

383 E Wentworth Circle, Englewood, 34223 2 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,539 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Check out this updated POOL home tucked away on a quiet cul-de-sac in a desirable central Englewood location. Walking distance to downtown Dearborn Street for dining, shopping, strolling the farmers market and festivals, or spend your days at any of the beaches just minutes down the road. As you walk in, make sure to notice the unique, mosaic tile designed koi pond entryway. Look straight ahead to the pool area where you more than likely will be spending most of your time. The sparkling pool has recently been resurfaced. The lanai has an ample covered area for relaxing and grilling. Enjoy a float in the pool while taking in the view of the pond and nature where you will enjoy birds and wildlife in their natural habitat and an occasional otter family. Spacious 2 bed/2 bath has both living and family rooms with IMPACT windows and sliders. The kitchen has been renovated with new cabinetry, beautiful granite, stainless appliances and updated lighting. The bedrooms are on the opposite sides of the house for maximum privacy. Each bedroom has its own bathroom with one connecting to the lanai/pool. No need to walk through the house with wet feet for pool to bathroom access! Bathrooms have been updated with new vanity cabinetry and toilets. The master bath has separate vanity areas and a nice large walk-in closet. The house is tiled with carpet in the living room and bedrooms. The laundry area has a very useful utility sink and the garage has a convenient side entry service door. The roof is 2012 and the a/c is 2016. This home is eligible to join a membership to the Englewood Gardens beach club where you have access to club house, beach/bay access, docks, etc. Enjoy the lifestyle here!

900 S Mccall Road, Englewood, 34223 0 Bed 0 Bath | $20,000 | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Quick ICW and Gulf Access from this Gated, Hurricane Rated, Dry Boat Rack Storage for your Boat with Dimensions up to 20'1" length x 8'3"height x 7'9" beam. Your investment will be protected at this fully enclosed, state of the art facility, Harbor at Lemon Bay. Everything you're looking for in covered rack storage for your boat - fees include in and out services, hull wash/engine flush and secure storage. Other amenities include a new clubhouse, fish cleaning station, gas, diesel, ice, bait, clean bathrooms and most anything else you may want. Located in the sheltered harbor of Lemon Bay just minutes south to Stump Pass or north to Venice Inlet, open seven days a week.

