Homes for sale in Amery: New listings

(AMERY, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Amery area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Amery area:

514 53Rd Street, Clear Lake, 54005 3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,906 Square Feet | Built in 1930

As the last house on this quiet cul de sac, this 3BD 1BA has the most private yard in the neighborhood! Large country style kitchen with pantry & breakfast nook, informal dining room, & spacious living room, both with hardwood floors. Work from home in the office next to the living room. Maintenance free aluminum siding, front & rear porches, & storage sheds. Just minutes from town & Hwy 63. Apple trees & 2+ acres of level, groomed yard. Add gardens or trees to create your own country paradise!

For open house information, contact Terry Mante, Century 21 Affiliated at 715-386-8207

1035 N Hamilton Street, Saint Croix Falls, 54024 2 Beds 2 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,167 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Rare opportunity to be on the beautiful St. Croix River in the Rockpile development. Property features "on the water" feel with fantastic sunsets, fish from the dock or even the deck! Property is in great shape and ready for your summer use. Buyer or buyers agent to verify all dimensions/info. Property is not part of HOA, but does share 1/10th of driveway maintenance.

For open house information, contact Joshua Klocker, Century 21 Affiliated at 715-268-7125

1980 60Th Street, Johnstown Twp, 54810 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Equity builder. Many possibilities. All the major expenses are done; steel roof, new high-end furnace, high-end hot water heater, high-end air conditioner. New wiring, plumbing and windows. The main bath is working - just needs finishing touches. The ceilings are original wainscoting and the flooring is clear pine planks. Many possibilities; finish for a 5+ bedroom single family home or you could finish for a duplex rental. Seller open to a contract for deed.

For open house information, contact Robert Walstad, Century 21 Affiliated at 715-268-7125

134 Ush 8, Turtle Lake, 54889 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,926 Square Feet | Built in 1982

4 bedroom 2 bath home. Lots of updates including : Furnace, electric and flooring. Metal roof on house & shop, new paint, new pressure tank , well pump and septic has been updated. Projects in basement are still being completed. Great country views and setting and just seconds from town.

For open house information, contact Tadd Peterson, Lakeplace.com Brothers Realty/Turtle Lake at 715-986-4141