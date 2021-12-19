Top homes for sale in South Hill

(South Hill, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in South Hill will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

121 Doctor Purdy Road, La Crosse, 23950 3 Beds 3 Baths | $425,000 | Apartment | 2,486 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Home & 3 Bay garage with finished apartment. +/- 6 acres/ Home has 3 Bedrooms and an Office, 3 full bathrooms. Open concept kitchen/dining/living room with corner wood burning stove. Mother in law suite. Beautiful 3/4 inch hand scraped oak hardwood flooring, Ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen, pantry & baths. Granite countertops & solid wood cabinetry in kitchen & pantry. Encapsulated crawlspace and sprayed insulation. Detached 3 car garage has 1 bay that is climate controlled with heat & hot water. He/She Cave above Garage with custom built wet bar with walnut top, ice bin and shelves. Bedroom, & full bathroom. Located 5 minutes from public boat ramp, marina and golf course. 10 minutes to shopping. Fruit Trees, herb garden, and KOI Pond.

For open house information, contact Tiffany Dotti, Long & Foster Lawrenceville at 434-848-2782

1213 Pace Dr., South Hill, 23970 3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,234 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home on corner lot in sought after Pettus town. This home has new wood floors, freshly painted, new roof, new heating system, r, just to name a few. A huge back deck overlooking a large back yard. Convenient to shopping, Interstate 85 and 1/2 mile from the hospital. Live in town without feeling like you live in town. Perfect starter home or for someone looking to downsize.

For open house information, contact Kristi Rook, SoVa Realty at 434-447-9088

116 N West St, South Hill, 23970 3 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1966

Looking for a fixer upper? Look no further. Located in town limits within beautiful South Hill, Virginia, this home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. The home has hardwood floors throughout most of the home that would be beautiful with a little love. The home also features a full size unfinished basement for additional space. Outside, there is a spacious side porch for relaxation. There is also a detached carport at the rear of the house as well as a storage shed.

For open house information, contact Lindsey Puryear, The Pointe Realty Group (South Hill) at 434-447-5600

440 Brookstone Drive, Lacrosse, 23950 3 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | 3,659 Square Feet | Built in 2003

BEAUTIFUL Lake Gaston Waterfront Property with over 3600 SQ FT of living space! This home features 3bd & 3.5bths & plenty of bonus room in the finished basement. Enjoy watching the sunrise each morning from your sunroom & watch the ducks play in your private cove! The boat house has been freshly painted and also has a new roof. The 30X30 two-car garage has also been recently painted and the driveway is paved with a concrete parking area. The home includes a whole house generator, sprinkler system (front & back), security system, new blinds, and a newly fenced-in yard. At the dock you will find a new jet ski lift, a boat lift and pet ducks with their own Duck House! The kitchen is open to the family room and flows nicely to the sunroom and deck. The neighborhood is nice and quiet and the boat house is in a cove away from the main channel so there is less boat traffic on busy days. The view of the lake is AMAZING! Enjoy watching the birds and the deer playing in the yard. The lot is 1.72 acres so there is ample room to spread out and plenty of parking space. Bring the whole family and enjoy this unique Lake Gaston waterfront home! Water depth: Apx 4ft at the end of dock

For open house information, contact Matthew Chumney, Southern Pine Realty Solutions at 434-738-5028