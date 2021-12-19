House hunt Beaver Dam: See what’s on the market now

(Beaver Dam, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Beaver Dam. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

546 Logansport Road, Morgantown, 42261 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,616 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Lovely 3 bed 2 bath with a bonus in Morgantown on approx .3 acres with approx. 1616 sq ft. This home offers an open floor plan with 2 bedrooms, bath, living, kitchen on the main floor and 1 bedroom, bath, bonus, utility and attached garage in walkout basement. This lovely home has a screened in porch, covered patio, landscaping, 3 car detached garage, and blacktop drive. New heating and cooling Oct. 2021. Call Today before its gone!

2131 Needmore Road, Morgantown, 42261 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,240 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Property features 5.3 acres filled full of trees & wildlife! 2 car detached garage with plenty of space for your toys! The home features 2 bedrooms upstairs & 1 in the basement. Call today before this one is gone!

2596 Old Halls Creek Rd., Beaver Dam, 42320 3 Beds 2 Baths | $555,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,590 Square Feet | Built in None

Poultry Operation: Two 40 feet x 500 feet each- broiler poultry houses and 82+/- mostly pasture acres, including a 3 bedroom, 2 bath farmhouse. Opportunity to take over poultry operation and become a grower for Purdue. This farm has outstanding wildlife. Additionally this farm has two ponds, one of which supplies water to the poultry barns, the farm also has a litter shed/composting shed, cattle barn & greenhouse. Farm was last surveyed in 2016.

152 Chickasaw Drive, Morgantown, 42261 4 Beds 4 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,588 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Over 3500 sq.ft. brick sitting on almost 4 acres! Features 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Newly renovated eat-in kitchen w/stainless appliances. Basement could be used as in-law suite or apartment since there is a bedroom, living area, bath, & kitchen w/refrigerator, stove, & sink. Dryer hook-up is gas. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping & schools. Less than 1/2 mile to I-165 ramp.

