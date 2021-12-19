House-hunt Magnolia: What’s on the market

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Looking for a house in Magnolia? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

521 Louisiana Avenue, Mccomb, 39648 3 Beds 3 Baths | $217,750 | Single Family Residence | 3,067 Square Feet | Built in 1939

TRULY A DREAM HOME! You don't have to choose between an open plan and a formal plan - this meticulously cared for home has both, providing great flow for entertaining. The kitchen is connected with a large family room that features French doors opening onto an expansive deck. During warm weather, the deck functions as an extension of the family room, and it includes a wood burning fireplace for enjoyment even during cold months. A 2nd fireplace is located in the dining room. The master suite offers separation and privacy by a hallway that leads to the home's other living area. Architectural features include beautiful oak floors and heavy millwork. Also included - kitchen and laundry appliances, an audio/video system with surround sound and hi-def TV's, a lawn irrigation system, and a crawl space ventilation system. Incredible landscaping gives the yard a park-like feel. A shared driveway leads to the carport that includes a generous storage room. CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT.

For open house information, contact Watkins Wild, Doug Rushing Realty of McComb at 601-249-3400

1018 Hawthorne Drive, Mccomb, 39648 3 Beds 2 Baths | $386,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,618 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Located in prestigious Pinehurst Estates, this stunning executive home provides 3,600+ square feet of elegant living! Solid pine 3/4" flooring in all rooms except baths (ceramic tile) was added in renovation 10 years ago to enhance the beauty of this gorgeous home! The spacious family room features recessed lighting, wood beamed ceiling & fireplace insert. Stainless double oven & refrigerator, granite counters, island & 3 pantries compliment the kitchen! The breakfast area includes two built-in china cabinets! The formal dining/living room provides a spacious area for your guests & family gatherings! The spacious Master Suite includes a gas log fireplace & huge walk-in closet. The Master bath is well designed with his & her vanities, beautiful tub & walk-in shower! Just outside the family room is a wonderful screened porch! The yard is filled with beautiful azaleas, camellias and majestic trees! Also included is a fantastic brick courtyard & 30' X 30' shop! Call today!

For open house information, contact Stuart Hemphill, Southern States Realty at 601-250-0017

426 W. Georiga Ave., Mccomb, 39648 2 Beds 1 Bath | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,242 Square Feet | Built in 1959

With a little TLC, this 2BR/1BA home would make a perfect rental or business location. Featuring original hardwood flooring throughout and a huge backyard with several flowering shrubs and trees. Can be zoned residental or commercial.

For open house information, contact Lisa Dillon, eXp Realty at 855-647-7397

1002 North Street, Mccomb, 39648 4 Beds 3 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,182 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Enjoy some of the best views in Pike County from the multiple balconies featured in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home. Situated in a cozy cove on the I.C. Lake,within the sought-after Edgewood neighborhood, fish from your own private pier. This home includes plenty of windows to bring the natural light of the beautiful outdoors inside, it also has brand new laminate flooring with a fireplace and spacious two car garage, add your own updates and this home could be the one of your dreams.

For open house information, contact Patricia Fleming, RE/MAX Southland Real Estate at 601-551-0343