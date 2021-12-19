These houses are for sale in Prairie Du Chien

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

910 S 7Th St, Prairie Du Chien, 53821 3 Beds 1 Bath | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in None

3 BEDROOM 1 FULL BATH HOME. FULL BASEMENT, NEWER FURNACE AND SOME WINDOWS. GREAT FIRST TIME HOME.

For open house information, contact Randy Kozelka, RE/MAX Ridge-N-River at 608-326-1600

158 N Wacouta Ave, Prairie Du Chien, 53821 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home on corner lot with a 3 season porch. 30x20 garage with alley access. Mature trees and great yard space. All finishes inside are very modern and impressive! White cabinets and countertops, dark laminate wood flooring throughout and brand new stainless steel appliances. Tiled bathrooms with walk in shower, laundry hook ups on the main level. House is finished off with grey paint scheme with white trim and beautiful lighting throughout. All new plumbing, electrical, windows, flooring, drywall, doors, just about everything! Kitchen has a nice pantry space then flows into the dining room. Main level bathroom and laundry in same area leaving a nice large living room. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a stunning new bathroom.

For open house information, contact Jenny Coleman, RE/MAX Ridge-N-River at 608-326-1600

13071 Willis Ln, Bagley, 53801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in None

This property is in the process of being remodeled, the exterior is finished. The upper floor needs some finishing touches. The main floor has in floor heat that is connected to a wood stove and two LP furnaces, there are also two central air units. The seller will have property surveyed by closing. There is water in the pasture for raising horses or cattle.

For open house information, contact Jered Glass, Tim Slack Auction & Realty, LLC-Lancaster at 608-723-4020

28853 145Th St, Mcgregor, 52157 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,216 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Absolutely a state of the art new home and buildings on this 9.47 acres! Sneak peak pics with more to follow soon. This 4 bed 3 and 1/2 bath contemporary home features a Master bedroom with a large walk in closet and luxurious en suite. This zero entry home also has motion lights in the closets, 36 inch doors, handmade kitchen cabinets, a 454 foot deck, and a 428 foot patio. The attached heated garage is 1124 square feet with smart app garage door openers. The property also has a 24' by 80' Cleary building with a Ritchie waterer and hydrant inside! The 9.47 acres is newly solar fenced. This property has much, much, more! Come take a look today. **OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 12/12/2021 FROM 11:00 a.m. TO 1:00 p.m. **

For open house information, contact Gerald Adams, Adams Auction & Real Estate, LLC at 608-326-1513