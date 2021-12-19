Take a look at these homes on the market in Franklin

(Franklin, NH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Franklin. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2 Flume Street, Concord, 03303 4 Beds 3 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,666 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Excellent starter or downsizing home in a cul-du-sac neighborhood! Bright home with open floor plan to delight you. Home features first floor bedroom and bathroom, stainless steel appliances as well as three additional bedrooms upstairs with a huge master en-suite! Some rooms have been freshly painted, roof is less than 10 years old & heating system was installed recently as well. Located in close vicinity to Beaver Meadow Golf Course, the Merrimack River (walking distance to river & trails) & downtown Concord! Sale subject to sellers finding suitable housing. Showing start Friday 12/17 (prior day notice required). Public Open House 12/18 12-1:30PM.

390 Black Brook Road, Sanbornton, 03269 2 Beds 1 Bath | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This cute cape is like new. Located in the charming township of Sanbornton. The first floor is bright and sunny and includes a well setup and easy to work in kitchen with newer appliances and an island. From the kitchen and dining area you can walk out the sliding glass doors to the deck for outdoor dining or just enjoying nature. Off of the kitchen is a spacious living room. The first floor also includes a full bath and two good sized bedrooms. The whole second floor is unfinished and waiting for your many ideas. The 4ft concrete crawl space basement with outside access, great place for kayaks or any storage.

7 Peaceful Lane, Concord, 03303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $497,700 | Single Family Residence | 2,391 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Welcome Home to this meticulously maintained, 3-bedroom, 2 bath ranch with a finished walk-out basement that sits on 5.38, peaceful acres, in Concords, Penacook Village. This beautiful, ONE LEVEL LIVING, features cathedral ceilings, an oversized, bright, sunny, updated kitchen with an abundance of maple cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, laminate hardwood flooring, first floor laundry and new mini split, central AC. It offers a spacious Master suite with a newly remolded tiled shower with glass door and double sinks. This home has an additional detached heated garage/workshop with endless possibilities, wrap around farmers porch with beautiful views and a partially finished walk-out basement with in-law potential and plenty of storage. Eco-friendly, solar panels offer a savings on electric, and it will transfer with the sale. The list goes on, it has a generator hookup and a metal roof. Dont wait to see this hidden gem and all it has to offer. Close to major highways, schools and amenities. Subject to the Seller finding suitable housing. Showings begin at the Open house on Sunday, October 3 from 11-2

202 Village Road, Wilmot, 03287 4 Beds 4 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,343 Square Feet | Built in 1850

Beautifully renovated home only a short walk to the local beach, Tannery pond, great for swimming, kayaking and fishing. This 4 bedroom 4 bath has had lots of upgrades. The gourmet kitchen is open to a cozy living room with a wood burning fireplace. there is a formal dining room, a lovely first floor master suite. The entire home was painted and sealed, new carpets in all bedrooms, a new full size, walk in pantry, 2 bathrooms and 2 bedrooms were fully renovated. The new addition includes an attached 2-car garage with massive second floor space, currently used as an office and home gym, and the breezeway with a bright and sunny sitting area and lots of storage for your outdoor gear. Enjoy your private backyard with natural stone pit and patio, beautiful landscaping along with apple trees and grapevines. Take a walk on the popular 3 mile loop. A must see!! *Delayed showings start Thursday October 29th*

