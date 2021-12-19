ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Check out these townhomes for sale in Salida

Salida News Alert
Salida News Alert
 2 days ago

(SALIDA, CO) These Salida townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Salida, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H7aes_0dR658yP00

771 Holman Court, Salida, 81201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhome in Holman Court with beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks, Methodist Mountain and 'S' Mountain!! Conveniently located just off Holman Ave on Holman Court near the Hot Springs Pool, the Dog Park and Bike Path to take you downtown Salida to the Arkansas River, shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome has beautiful finishes and details including granite or quartz countertops, tile showers, gas range and stainless steel appliances, small kitchen bar, lots of windows, large pantry, ceiling fans and open floor plan. 2 gas fireplaces, one corner unit in the living room, one built in wall unit in the master bedroom and a gas line will be brought into the garage if Buyer wants to add a heat source. The 2 car garage is attached; it is insulated and finished. Enjoy in floor heating, concrete downstairs and wood floors upstairs. 9' ceilings with 14' ceilings in the master bedroom. Enjoy a deck off the master bedroom and patio off living room. Landscaping will include trees and shrubs with a drip system and partially fenced. Currently under construction. Available for purchase now. Anticipated completion and occupancy around February to March, 2022.

For open house information, contact Stacy Lowe, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200

Copyright © 2021 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-7232324)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOEIN_0dR658yP00

781 Holman Court, Salida, 81201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhome in Holman Court with beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks, Methodist Mountain and 'S' Mountain!! Conveniently located just off Holman Ave on Holman Court near the Hot Springs Pool, the Dog Park and Bike Path to take you downtown Salida to the Arkansas River, shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome has beautiful finishes and details including granite or quartz countertops, tile showers, gas range and stainless steel appliances, small kitchen bar, lots of windows, large pantry, ceiling fans and open floor plan. 2 gas fireplaces, one corner unit in the living room, one built in wall unit in the master bedroom and a gas line will be brought into the garage if Buyer wants to add a heat source. The 2 car garage is attached; it is insulated and finished. Enjoy in floor heating, concrete downstairs and wood floors upstairs. 9' ceilings with 14' ceilings in the master bedroom. Enjoy a deck off the master bedroom and patio off living room. Landscaping will include trees and shrubs with a drip system and partially fenced. Currently under construction. Available for purchase now. Anticipated completion and occupancy around February to March, 2022.

For open house information, contact Stacy Lowe, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200

Copyright © 2021 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-6844237)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AppU1_0dR658yP00

773 Holman Court, Salida, 81201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhome in Holman Court with beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks, Methodist Mountain and 'S' Mountain!! Conveniently located just off Holman Ave on Holman Court near the Hot Springs Pool, the Dog Park and Bike Path to take you downtown Salida to the Arkansas River, shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome has beautiful finishes and details including granite or quartz countertops, tile showers, gas range and stainless steel appliances, small kitchen bar, lots of windows, large pantry, ceiling fans and open floor plan. 2 gas fireplaces, one corner unit in the living room, one built in wall unit in the master bedroom and a gas line will be brought into the garage if Buyer wants to add a heat source. The 2 car garage is attached; it is insulated and finished. Enjoy in floor heating, concrete downstairs and wood floors upstairs. 9' ceilings with 14' ceilings in the master bedroom. Enjoy a deck off the master bedroom and patio off living room. Landscaping will include trees and shrubs with a drip system and partially fenced. Currently under construction. Available for purchase now. Anticipated completion and occupancy around February to March, 2022.

For open house information, contact Stacy Lowe, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200

Copyright © 2021 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-1526839)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30sKce_0dR658yP00

783 Holman Court, Salida, 81201

3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhome in Holman Court with beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks, Methodist Mountain and 'S' Mountain!! Conveniently located just off Holman Ave on Holman Court near the Hot Springs Pool, the Dog Park and Bike Path to take you downtown Salida to the Arkansas River, shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome has beautiful finishes and details including granite or quartz countertops, tile showers, gas range and stainless steel appliances, small kitchen bar, lots of windows, large pantry, ceiling fans and open floor plan. 2 gas fireplaces, one corner unit in the living room, one built in wall unit in the master bedroom and a gas line will be brought into the garage if Buyer wants to add a heat source. The 2 car garage is attached; it is insulated and finished. Enjoy in floor heating, concrete downstairs and wood floors upstairs. 9' ceilings with 14' ceilings in the master bedroom. Enjoy a deck off the master bedroom and patio off living room. Landscaping will include trees and shrubs with a drip system and partially fenced. Currently under construction. Available for purchase now. Anticipated completion and occupancy around February to March, 2022.

For open house information, contact Stacy Lowe, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200

Copyright © 2021 ROCC/REcolorado. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRCO-2434845)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Salida, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Business
City
Salida, CO
Salida, CO
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Living#Restaurants#Townhomes#Holman Court#Holman Ave#Buyer
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Salida News Alert

Salida News Alert

Salida, CO
41
Followers
388
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy