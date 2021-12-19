Check out these townhomes for sale in Salida

(SALIDA, CO) These Salida townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’ve been considering a townhome in Salida, take a look at these listings from our classifieds:

771 Holman Court, Salida, 81201 3 Beds 3 Baths | $669,000 | Townhouse | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Brand new Townhome in Holman Court with beautiful views of the Collegiate Peaks, Methodist Mountain and 'S' Mountain!! Conveniently located just off Holman Ave on Holman Court near the Hot Springs Pool, the Dog Park and Bike Path to take you downtown Salida to the Arkansas River, shops and restaurants. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome has beautiful finishes and details including granite or quartz countertops, tile showers, gas range and stainless steel appliances, small kitchen bar, lots of windows, large pantry, ceiling fans and open floor plan. 2 gas fireplaces, one corner unit in the living room, one built in wall unit in the master bedroom and a gas line will be brought into the garage if Buyer wants to add a heat source. The 2 car garage is attached; it is insulated and finished. Enjoy in floor heating, concrete downstairs and wood floors upstairs. 9' ceilings with 14' ceilings in the master bedroom. Enjoy a deck off the master bedroom and patio off living room. Landscaping will include trees and shrubs with a drip system and partially fenced. Currently under construction. Available for purchase now. Anticipated completion and occupancy around February to March, 2022.

For open house information, contact Stacy Lowe, Pinon Real Estate Group LLC at 719-539-0200

