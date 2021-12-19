These houses are for sale in Wickenburg

(WICKENBURG, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Wickenburg area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1740 Vista Drive, Wickenburg, 85390 3 Beds 2 Baths | $353,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Come see this beautiful home in a highly sought after neighborhood. Step in to find a cozy floor plan. Galley kitchen, dining rm, living rm, gas fire place. Tile floors in main walk areas, & guest bedrooms. Step in shower Mstr. Deep garage w/ work area. Kitchen & laundry gas stub. This home offers newer paint ext. AC replaced 2011. Roof replaced 2010. Mature fruit trees, w/ planters in the back. Automated watering for landscaping front/back.

36900 S Scenic Loop Road, Wickenburg, 85390 3 Beds 4 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,913 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Country living at it's best!! Beautiful ranch 3bdrm 4 bth home secluded in mature trees and landscaping. With all kinds of fruit trees.Home was gutted and completely remodeled in 2012 w/ granite counter tops, s.s. appliances.4 RV hookups,8 big pens with shades, great round pen, workshop, and room for arena. Miles of outside riding and short distance to Rancho Rio. A complete basement for more income!! Has it all***

21400 W Date Creek Road, Wickenburg, 85390 4 Beds 3 Baths | $829,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,671 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Immaculate, one owner home boasting 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms at 2,671 sqft in Vista Royale. Open living space with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Kitchen has ample amounts of storage and equipped for entertaining. Solid oak cabinetry, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. In-law-suite with own patio/entrance and full bathroom. All appliances convey. Bose sound system and camera security system conveys. 40 x 18 x 18 RV 50 AMP service with steel covering. Pull through driveway for easy RV access. Mature and low maintenance landscaping including beautiful saguaros. Enclosed back patio to enjoy all year long. Solar panels are owned. This home is a must see!

1485 Brunner Lane, Wickenburg, 85390 3 Beds 2 Baths | $619,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,741 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Own your piece of paradise in Wickenburg, Arizona! Enjoy the peace, serenity, and privacy of owning over 16 acres of lush pristine Sonoran Desert with majestic mountain views; magical sunrises and sunsets; and lush desert vegetation. Renovate the charming 1939 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,741 sq foot block home and 684 sq ft guest house or build the home of your dreams on this stunning hill side parcel. All of this while still having easy access to highway 93 and charming downtown Wickenburg.

