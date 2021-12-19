These houses are for sale in Wickenburg

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wickenburg, AZ

Wickenburg News Alert
 2 days ago

(WICKENBURG, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Wickenburg area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Wickenburg listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sjNtX_0dR6575g00

1740 Vista Drive, Wickenburg, 85390

3 Beds 2 Baths | $353,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,246 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Come see this beautiful home in a highly sought after neighborhood. Step in to find a cozy floor plan. Galley kitchen, dining rm, living rm, gas fire place. Tile floors in main walk areas, & guest bedrooms. Step in shower Mstr. Deep garage w/ work area. Kitchen & laundry gas stub. This home offers newer paint ext. AC replaced 2011. Roof replaced 2010. Mature fruit trees, w/ planters in the back. Automated watering for landscaping front/back.

For open house information, contact Thomas M Barlow, Century 21 Arizona West at 928-684-2222

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gY4Xw_0dR6575g00

36900 S Scenic Loop Road, Wickenburg, 85390

3 Beds 4 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,913 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Country living at it's best!! Beautiful ranch 3bdrm 4 bth home secluded in mature trees and landscaping. With all kinds of fruit trees.Home was gutted and completely remodeled in 2012 w/ granite counter tops, s.s. appliances.4 RV hookups,8 big pens with shades, great round pen, workshop, and room for arena. Miles of outside riding and short distance to Rancho Rio. A complete basement for more income!! Has it all***

For open house information, contact Paula Hancock, West USA Realty at 602-942-4200

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27jlyI_0dR6575g00

21400 W Date Creek Road, Wickenburg, 85390

4 Beds 3 Baths | $829,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,671 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Immaculate, one owner home boasting 4 bedroom, 3 bathrooms at 2,671 sqft in Vista Royale. Open living space with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace. Kitchen has ample amounts of storage and equipped for entertaining. Solid oak cabinetry, ceramic tile and carpet throughout. In-law-suite with own patio/entrance and full bathroom. All appliances convey. Bose sound system and camera security system conveys. 40 x 18 x 18 RV 50 AMP service with steel covering. Pull through driveway for easy RV access. Mature and low maintenance landscaping including beautiful saguaros. Enclosed back patio to enjoy all year long. Solar panels are owned. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Alexi Crissman, Keller Williams Arizona Realty at 480-767-3000

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XxkHr_0dR6575g00

1485 Brunner Lane, Wickenburg, 85390

3 Beds 2 Baths | $619,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,741 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Own your piece of paradise in Wickenburg, Arizona! Enjoy the peace, serenity, and privacy of owning over 16 acres of lush pristine Sonoran Desert with majestic mountain views; magical sunrises and sunsets; and lush desert vegetation. Renovate the charming 1939 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,741 sq foot block home and 684 sq ft guest house or build the home of your dreams on this stunning hill side parcel. All of this while still having easy access to highway 93 and charming downtown Wickenburg.

For open house information, contact Raegen Johnson, Crestmark Realty Group LLC at 602-330-5362

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved.

Wickenburg, AZ
