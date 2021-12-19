Top homes for sale in Belle Plaine

(Belle Plaine, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Belle Plaine. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

145 E Shamrock Drive, Green Isle, 55338 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,362 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be built by Loomis Homes. Welcome to the Linden II! This model features an open floor plan with kitchen, dining, large family room, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on the same level. Enjoy the master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. The Linden II also includes a roomy entrance and convenient 3 car garage. Make your preferred selections at our design center! We have many other lots and models available to choose from.

506 Winkler Trl N, Cologne, 55322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To be Built by Loomis Homes. The Poplar Model features a welcoming open floor plan with kitchen, dining, and large family room on the main level. Welcome guests in the open main entry through the front door. This Rambler includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and laundry on the main level. Enjoy the master suite with full bath and walk-in closet. Make your preferred selections at our design center! We have many other lots and models available to choose from.

340 E 6Th Street, Green Isle, 55338 3 Beds 2 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,426 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Completed New Construction by Loomis Homes. Welcome to the Aspen! This three level home has 3 bedrooms on the upper level. Enjoy a spacious master, including walk-in closet and private master bath. Main level open floor plan offers a spacious kitchen, family room and dining room. A 3 car garage is also included in the Aspen plan. We are happy to provide info on other lots and models available!

1085 Meadow Street, Cologne, 55322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,005 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This stunning, move-in ready home won't disappoint! The main level features an updated eat-in kitchen with expansive white cabinetry, a tastefully tiled backsplash, a breakfast bar, and black stainless steel appliances. Just steps away is the informal dining room/living room with patio doors that fill the space with natural light and open up to the large, maintenance-free deck. Each of the three spacious bedrooms feature large closets & oversized windows. The lower level is great for entertaining with a large family room, gas fireplace, fully equipped wet bar w/ an extra fridge and a walkout to the flat backyard! Updates galore including fresh paint throughout the main level & the kitchen cabinets; furnace & AC; newer roof; updated main level flooring & lower level carpet. Conveniently located within blocks of two local parks. Easy access to 212, 5 and 25. No need to wait for new construction, just move in and enjoy!

