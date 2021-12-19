ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Homes for sale in Breckenridge: New listings

Breckenridge News Watch
 2 days ago

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Breckenridge area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Breckenridge-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RrIM4_0dR64ttk00

5461 County Road 206, Breckenridge, 76424

2 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,519 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Large Waterfront lot with a brick home located on one of the deepest and sought after parts of Hubbard Creek Lake. At nearly an acre, this double lot property is speckled with large hardwoods from the front drive all the way to the shoreline where you will find a covered floating boat dock and concreted boat ramp. This house boasts many updates including brand new carpet and hi grade roof, windows and HVAC replaced within the last two years. Expansive back patio, fully fenced side yard, storm cellar and multiple outbuildings including a garage and detached carport complete this little slice of heaven. The area has an abundance of wildlife with trophy hunting nearby. Don't wait, schedule your showing today.

For open house information, contact Jamie Evans, HAYDEN REAL ESTATE at 254-965-7653

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14679906)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bHgry_0dR64ttk00

510 W Elliott Street, Breckenridge, 76424

3 Beds 1 Bath | $37,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in None

Investment property! Three bedroom one bath on .25 acres. Needs updating and TLC. Selling as is.

For open house information, contact Kayce Smalley, Adams Real Estate Solutions at 254-559-1313

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14703450)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeywM_0dR64ttk00

1410 W Walker Street, Breckenridge, 76424

4 Beds 3 Baths | $99,950 | Single Family Residence | 3,561 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Unique two story brick home on corner lot! Perfect for a big family with four bedrooms and three baths. Features two living areas and two fireplaces. Separate dining that would be great for entertaining. Bedrooms are located upstairs. Covered porch and nice three car garage. Home needs some repairs, but has a lot of potential.

For open house information, contact Kayce Smalley, Adams Real Estate Solutions at 254-559-1313

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14077794)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wIxf_0dR64ttk00

901 N Live Oak Street, Breckenridge, 76424

5 Beds 4 Baths | $198,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1963

COMPLETLEY UPDATED and MOVE IN READY!!! This spectacular property offers a rare 5 bedroom 3.5 bath opportunity with all new roof, siding, windows, flooring, fixtures, appliances, electrical, and plumbing. Modern open concept floor plan with a great kitchen that boasts of beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops, walk in pantry and separate laundry room all on a huge corner lot. Conveniently located close to schools and shopping, this property provides an ideal setting for a large family or multi family living. A MUST SEE, call today!!!

For open house information, contact Kipi Parks, COPPERLEAF PROPERTIES at 254-522-1904

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14632829)

See more property details

Breckenridge, TX
