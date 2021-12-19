ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, IL

House hunt Litchfield: See what’s on the market now

Litchfield News Beat
 2 days ago

(Litchfield, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Litchfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09NOeX_0dR64s1100

214 Park Avenue, Gillespie, 62033

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Perfect home for the first time buyer! Two bedroom, one bath, with main floor laundry room - washer & dryer included. Kitchen includes stove and refrigerator. Large dining room that opens into your living room. Covered front porch for relaxing and visiting with your neighbors. Stairway leads to attic area, perfect for children's play area or extra storage. Nice deck on back or home perfect for cooking out. Large oversized garage has plenty of room for at least 2 cars plus space for workshop. Easy access to Interstate 55.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcoWg_0dR64s1100

700 Springfield Street, Gillespie, 62033

3 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 866 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome home! This cute 3 bed, 1 bath home located on the edge of Gillespie has beautiful landscaping around the house. Also featuring a nice sized yard and a large 2-car garage, this fully stone sided home has the ultimate space and storage for you! This home features well maintained hardwood floors throughout the house. The kitchen and dining room are combined, for a homey atmosphere and social gatherings. Natural lighting throughout gives the home a brighter and more open feel. As an added bonus, the partially finished basement provides an additional space for a family room or whatever needs this home could provide for you. Schedule your personal showing today!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oWopc_0dR64s1100

1232 Vandalia Road, Hillsboro, 62049

2 Beds 1 Bath | $43,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Move-in ready 2 bed, 1 bath home on great location in downtown Hillsboro. Beautiful hardwood flooring and trim throughout. Eat-in kitchen and also has a separate formal dining room. Nice tiled full bathroom with tile surround. Partial basement. Good sized lot and front porch for enjoying outdoors.

