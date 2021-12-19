Take a look at these homes on the Dublin market now

(Dublin, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dublin will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5006 County Road 242, Dublin, 76446 4 Beds 3 Baths | $710,000 | Farm | 3,575 Square Feet | Built in 1984

AG Exemption Property!!! Bring your horses!! Searching for Farm and Ranch Homes for sale in Stephenville Texas Consider this is only 5.5 miles outside of Stephenville on a paved road, south of Stephenville. Charming tranquil farmhouse on 23.500 acres of yard and pasture. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms! Spacious family room is open to the kitchen with wood burning fireplace, breakfast bar and living room features stone fireplace, and high ceilings. Detached carport 96’x24’ equipment barn with 3 large bays workshop, barn, 4 horse stalls. Plenty of room for your horses or livestock. PLUS BONUS ROOM!! Large trees on property. Improved pasture with Coastal grass. Investment opportunity here. Will consider owner finance

16999 Fm 219, Out Of Area, 76446 5 Beds 4 Baths | $998,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,677 Square Feet | Built in 1955

PRICE BELOW APPRAISAL! Welcome to the Double Bar V...This premiere 56+ acre equine facility has it all! Imagine yourself entering a tree lined path to your home and having everything that a horse owner of any discipline would ever need. This property is suitable for breeding,boarding, riding and training with immediate income potential. This extraordinary property comes equipped with 3BR2BA main residence 1997 sq. foot with 2BR 2Ba apartment 1680 sq. foot. 15000 square foot barn with 30 stalls and lighted indoor 90' x 100' with holding pens, viewing platform and hid and hers bathrooms. 20- turnouts, 2 tack rooms, vet room, office, Hot and cold wash racks. Two outdoor arenas, one lighted. 130' round and 130' x 130' square . All with holding pens. Large cattle working pens with head catch and loading dock. Everything in fenced and cross fenced with alleys for easy access. Underground water piped to all pastures, arenas and pens. This is just a few of the fabulous improvements on this property. Take advantage of the opportunity to own and operate this beautiful horse facility located near Stephenville, Dublin, Weatherford and Ft. Worth! It Truly is the Best of Both Worlds!

266 Hurt Street, Dublin, 76446 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Great starter home! Located on a corner lot with lovely curb appeal, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home offers 1,368 sqft of living space. Living room has a stone wall with a freestanding wood burning fireplace, great for the cold winters! Kitchen has plenty of cabinets for storage and the bedrooms are both nicely sized. Outside there is a detached garage or workshop equipped with water and electricity. Chain length fencing completely around the house. This home is ready for someone to come in and make it there own. Don't hesitate and that someone could be you!

314 S Park Street, Dublin, 76446 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,161 Square Feet | Built in 1945

STUNNING, completely REMODELED, torn down to the dirt and the studs in 2021, 4 bed, 2.5 bath home that is FRESH and READY for its new owner! ENORMOUS kitchen features GRANITE counter tops, tons of cabinets, and PRISTINBE farmstyle sink. All the rooms are HUGE, the dining room is open to the kitchen and leads you to an XL living room with soaring vaulted ceilings! Ensuite master features an 11x11 walk in closet, huge master bath with modern claw style tub, dual sinks, and a TILED, GLASS shower. Convenient half bath, three additional well sized bedrooms, brand new metal carport, new electrical, plumbing, and cement front porch with a PRISTINE rock landing. METAL roof, privacy fenced, TOO MANY AMENITIES TO LIST!!

