Rockdale, TX

House hunt Rockdale: See what’s on the market now

Rockdale Post
Rockdale Post
 2 days ago

(Rockdale, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Rockdale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05FjEV_0dR64qFZ00

1704 Highland Avenue, Other, 76567

3 Beds 2 Baths | $300,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,538 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Fixer upper located in Rockdale Texas. Unique 2 story home with 2 car garage basement and wrap around balconies. "Selling as-is".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dQTRG_0dR64qFZ00

2100 Post Oak Rd, Rockdale, 76567

3 Beds 2 Baths | $212,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,224 Square Feet | Built in 1961

You must see this split level home and imagine the potential of this beauty. Wood laminate flooring just added in kitchen and family room. Bring your investors to check it out! Certainly could use some love to make it your own and has a ton of potential for this market! This 3,224 sq. ft. home has so much space and the opportunities are endless with your TLC! Come make it your own or flip it and profit! Certainly has a ton of potential for this market! Only a very short walk to the city park, tennis courts, and swimming pool. Only an hour to Austin and 25 minutes to Taylor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KByGW_0dR64qFZ00

503 Meadow Dr, Rockdale, 76567

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,544 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Lovely & cozy 3 bed/ 2 bath home with cute curb appeal and charm. Kitchen/DIning Combo open to family room with wood burning fireplace.Private backyard with comfortable covered patio with beautiful mature oak shade trees out front and back. This is small town living made afforadable! Call today for your private showing!

For open house information, contact Kathryne Roddam, Keller Williams - Austin NW at 512-346-3550

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11903297)

