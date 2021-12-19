Denton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Denton, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Denton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

110 Pier Avenue, New London, 28127 1 Bed 1 Bath | $105,900 | Single Family Residence | 312 Square Feet | Built in 2018

This is a rare find a almost new Open Range camper (2018) on a padded lot with a very nice covered deck, small fenced in area for your fur-babies or small grandkids. Outdoor changing area or use as outdoor shower has hot and cold water. Storage building, fire pit area, plenty of places to cook on grill and have fun with your family and friends. Must be with Realtor to get in subdivision to view listing. Call if I can assist you in your search. Golf cart can be bought by buyer if interested for $6000.00

For open house information, contact Patty Edwards, Hunter Homes Realty at 704-983-3363

376 Lakeview Road, Badin Lake, 28127 2 Beds 3 Baths | $479,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Great location on Badin Lake: a cove feel w/magnificent long-range views of the lake's Main Channel. Rare: 2.67 total acres. Included is a prime, standalone & .58 acre, buildable waterfront lot (Lot 12 of Sunrise Point) w/existing floating pier. 104 ft of waterfrontage, current boat slip & 2 jet ski ramps. Level yard w/easy walk to pier. Split bedroom plan. The main level includes living room, kitchen, laundry & large master en suite. Lakefront covered porch. The upper level features another bedroom, full bathroom, 2nd living room & balcony. The home is currently being used w/4 dedicated sleeping rooms, all of which have a window, closet & lake view. Plenty of closet/storage space. Although upper level has interior access, it also has a separate outside entrance for guests. Carport/storage building. Circular gravel driveway. Low maintenance. Property sold "as is."Some furniture included. Paved, public Wildlife boat landing (Whip O Will) within walking distance & inside the neighborhood

For open house information, contact Eric Rice, Becki Rice Realty at 336-461-4663

298 Jessup Street Extension, Lexington, 27292 2 Beds 1 Bath | $103,950 | Single Family Residence | 894 Square Feet | Built in 1985

First-Time Home Buyers or Investors!!! Can you picture yourself sitting on your living room couch, drawing up plans to create your own private backyard BBQ pit or putting up your own she shed? Take a looking at this cute little bungalow and start imagining. This is a wonderful opportunity for a brand new home buyer or to add an investment property to your portfolio. This adorable home has been completely remodeled in 2021!!! Brand New: Roof, Water Heater, Flooring, Plumbing, Kitchen Cabinets, Sink, Light Switches, Drywall, Blinds, Bathroom Vanity, Baseboards, Trim work and Freshly Painted. This 2 bed 1 bath house is right across from Washington Park with its playgrounds, grills, basketball court, 3 shelters and Splash Pad. Call to set up you own private showing today!!!

For open house information, contact Re/Max of Greensboro, Re/Max of Greensboro at 336-854-0500

116 Summer Lake Drive, Badin Lake, 28127 4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,770 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This magnificent Badin Lake area home is located in the prestigious gated community of Heron Bay. All-brick home (built in 2010) situated on a beautifully landscaped lot. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. Large attached garage. Level front & back yards. The main level features 2 BR, 2 BA, kitchen & breakfast, great room w/fireplace & dining room. Screened porch. The spacious master en suite (w/outside exit) features tray ceilings w/lighting, his & hers vanities, 2 walk-in closets, separate shower & tub. The upper level includes bonus/bar/entertainment, 2 BR & full bath (dbl. vanity). Work-from-home options. Bonus could be used as 5th bedroom. Heron Bay offers a club house, automatic gate, boat ramp, walking trails & boat storage. Owners have the opportunity to join the adjacent Old North State Country Club. Badin Lake offers marinas that provide dining, gas & watercraft rental. The Uwharrie National Forest nearby is a great destination for camping, hiking, horseback riding & ATV/OHV trails

For open house information, contact Eric Rice, Becki Rice Realty at 336-461-4663