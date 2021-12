Use of drones and state-provided aerial photography and stiffer fines for violations are just some ideas for protecting viewscapes in Woodstock’s Scenic Overlay District, as discussed at a Planning Board workshop on December 16. “Obviously, we know that the people of Woodstock made a point when they created this code that they didn’t want our mountains and viewscapes to look like Rio de Janeiro or Hollywood with McMansions butting out all over the mountains,” said Planning Board Chair Peter Cross. “It’s my understanding that what precipitated this code was a clearing up on Overlook Mountain at the end of Day Road. That there was a house there that was so prominent, and the glass was reflecting and it could be seen by everybody, and so I believe that is what instigated the code.”

WOODSTOCK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO