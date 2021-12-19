House-hunt Monahans: What’s on the market

(MONAHANS, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Monahans-curious, take a look at these listings today:

1100 S Bruce Ave, Monahans, 79756 4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home situated in the heart of Monahans. Custom home built by local builder. Beautiful home situated on a corner lot. Extras include granite, decorator paint colors, open concept with beautiful island, and an entertainers dream. 2 car garage with carport. Could have a fireplace for an upgrade if contract is placed prior to construction being completed. Estimated completion time is early summer.

For open house information, contact Kit Prichard, Ziglar Realty at 432-614-6967

900 E Waco St, Kermit, 79745 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Amazing and beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home!! Formal living area and one second Cozy living area, and more! Excellent appealing back yard with patio with outdoor fireplace, kitchen and mature trees for shade, just perfect to enjoy your evenings with family and friends! This one wont last long -- SEE IT TODAY AND WELCOME HOME!!

For open house information, contact Daisy Carrillo, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

606 W 45Th St, Monahans, 79756 3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,203 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great Country home includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living area, second outdoor party kitchen and out door Jacuzzi! This property is fenced all around, amazing possibilities!!! Don't miss out and call your agent for a private showing today!!!

For open house information, contact Daisy Carrillo, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

1600 S Ike Ave, Monahans, 79756 4 Beds 3 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,322 Square Feet | Built in 1959

4 bedroom 3 bath home in 2322 sqft. Large corner lot. Wood burning fireplace.Title flooring throughout. Brand new roof. Open patio and brand new wood fence. Double car garage. Needs aesthetic TLC.

For open house information, contact Gloria Herrera, Gloria Real Estate at 432-943-6742