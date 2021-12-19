ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monahans, TX

House-hunt Monahans: What’s on the market

Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 2 days ago

(MONAHANS, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

If you’re Monahans-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YVaS9_0dR64fmo00

1100 S Bruce Ave, Monahans, 79756

4 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Home situated in the heart of Monahans. Custom home built by local builder. Beautiful home situated on a corner lot. Extras include granite, decorator paint colors, open concept with beautiful island, and an entertainers dream. 2 car garage with carport. Could have a fireplace for an upgrade if contract is placed prior to construction being completed. Estimated completion time is early summer.

For open house information, contact Kit Prichard, Ziglar Realty at 432-614-6967

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-123791)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoXES_0dR64fmo00

900 E Waco St, Kermit, 79745

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,476 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Amazing and beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home!! Formal living area and one second Cozy living area, and more! Excellent appealing back yard with patio with outdoor fireplace, kitchen and mature trees for shade, just perfect to enjoy your evenings with family and friends! This one wont last long -- SEE IT TODAY AND WELCOME HOME!!

For open house information, contact Daisy Carrillo, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-125473)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KjF5W_0dR64fmo00

606 W 45Th St, Monahans, 79756

3 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,203 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great Country home includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living area, second outdoor party kitchen and out door Jacuzzi! This property is fenced all around, amazing possibilities!!! Don't miss out and call your agent for a private showing today!!!

For open house information, contact Daisy Carrillo, eXp Realty LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-125801)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f4P0o_0dR64fmo00

1600 S Ike Ave, Monahans, 79756

4 Beds 3 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,322 Square Feet | Built in 1959

4 bedroom 3 bath home in 2322 sqft. Large corner lot. Wood burning fireplace.Title flooring throughout. Brand new roof. Open patio and brand new wood fence. Double car garage. Needs aesthetic TLC.

For open house information, contact Gloria Herrera, Gloria Real Estate at 432-943-6742

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-126660)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monahans, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Ziglar Realty#Exp Realty Llc#Tlc
NBC News

FDA approves first injectable HIV prevention drug

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first long-acting injectable medication for use as pre-exposure prevention, or PrEP, against HIV, the agency announced Monday. Apretude, the new drug, is an injectable given every two months as an alternative to HIV prevention pills, like Truvada and Descovy, which have been...
HEALTH
Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
49
Followers
340
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy