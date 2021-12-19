Check out these Fennville homes on the market

(Fennville, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Fennville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

36 E 16Th Street, Holland, 49423 4 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,299 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Spacious four bedroom home just blocks away from Hope College. Great investment opportunity! The living room and dining room have been renovated with warm and neutral colors. Hardwood flooring throughout and tons of charm. Come see this home before it's gone! Cash only as Seller would prefer closing to take place on or before 12/30/21. All showings to take place between 12 & 6pm Sunday 12/19/21 & Monday 12/20/21). Offer deadline Tuesday 12/21/21 at 6pm.

2060 Lake Michigan Drive, Fennville, 49408 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,101 Square Feet | Built in 1984

This is a unique Lake Michigan property located on 2.8 acres of land in SW Michigan. The 5-story dwelling sits atop a rare low bluff, private beach with over 200+ feet of Lake Michigan frontage, along with Plummerville Creek spring fed trout stream running thru the north end of the property. Professional landscaping surrounds this beautiful 3-story home served by a spiral stair & dumbwaiter, with a 2-story Tower above. Most rooms, porches, Solarium and Crow's Nest have magnificent lake views, including incredible sunsets over Lake Michigan. This iconic home is owned and planned by John Tilton, designed like a Lighthouse on one of the most special parcels between Saugatuck/Douglas and South Haven. Near farm & artisan markets and Hawks Head Links Golf.

3367 Clearbrook Green, Saugatuck, 49453 3 Beds 3 Baths | $559,500 | Condominium | 2,136 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Backing to a pond on Clearbrook golf course this condo is in move in condition and also vacant so you can close quickly and move in fast! The views are marvelous and you can enjoy them from the large deck, living area and master suite. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, center island, pantry and snack bar The main floor master has an abundance of closet space and private bath with his and her vanities. In addition to a two car attached garage, there is a separate golf cart bay; play a round of golf, have dinner at the golf course restaurant, drive home and park your cart! Easy living without the yardwork of a single family home, yet offering great living space and storage. Enjoy more free time, easy one floor living and second floor guest space.

2975 Lakeshore Drive, Fennville, 49408 7 Beds 9 Baths | $3,750,000 | Single Family Residence | 7,110 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Spectacular 3 acre estate with 135 feet of private Lake Michigan water frontage and endless West Michigan sunsets. Luxury and quality abound in this custom built 7 bedroom, 7 full and 2 half bathroom home, which includes two fully self-contained apartments, providing perfect, private guest retreats. Unrivaled construction quality defines the home, with reclaimed Jarrah wood from Australia, metal roofing, and high-end materials throughout. Open floor plan combined with traditional spaces makes for an inviting and warm feel, while the kitchen acts as the heart of the home, with comfortable gathering spaces, a Chef worthy kitchen featuring high end appliances, and provides ample space for taking in the incredible natural light from the large windows.

