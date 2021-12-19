ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Saturday Night Live airs with limited cast and crew due to rising Covid cases

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFHkW_0dR64Xfs00
Will Heath/NBC/AP

CNN — SNL wasn’t exactly live from New York City on Saturday night. Although the show went on, it didn’t have its usual studio audience and its musical guests.

The NBC variety show said late Saturday afternoon it would not have a live audience in the studio because of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases.

“Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of ‘Saturday Night Live,'” an NBC spokesperson said in a statement.

The show opened with host Paul Rudd joining actors Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, and cast member Kenan Thompson on stage for his induction into the show’s Five-Timers Club for those who have hosted the program at least five times, CNN reported.

They then explained that the show would contain a combination of sketches taped earlier this week, as well as Christmas sketches from years past.

NBC added in its statement that “the show continues to follow government safety guidelines in addition to a rigorous testing protocol.”

Many Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to the rise in cases among the cast or crew. The Radio City Rockettes’ ‘Christmas Spectacular’ shows were also canceled.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'SNL': Kenan Thompson Reportedly Earning Six-Figures for His New Creative Endeavor

Kenan Thompson's life story is reportedly worth a hefty penny. Page Six reports that the long-standing Saturday Night Live star has sold the rights to a comedy-filled memoir for a $1 million paycheck. Sources told the publication that the former Nickelodeon staple had two book concepts in the works. The humorous memoir option is what caught the publisher's attention for a seven-figure payday. A rep for SNL refused to comment on the reported deal.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL This Weekend Following 7-Episode Hiatus

Kate McKinnon‘s Saturday Night Live hiatus comes to an end this weekend, when seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish serves as host and musical guest. Wenowdis thanks to a new promo released by NBC, which sees McKinnon prod Eilish about her upcoming 20th birthday and a mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome that sneaks into her apartment late at night. (It’s a whole thing.) McKinnon last appeared on SNL during the Season 46 finale, when she and longtime castmates Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson first fueled speculation that they were moving on from the late-night sketch series. But over the summer, our sister site Variety...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Fey
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Tom Hanks
Collider

'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
NFL
Vulture

Lorne Michaels Says SNL Season 50 Might Be a ‘Good Time to Leave’

Lorne Michaels, godfather and executive producer of Saturday Night Live, might retire in three years, maybe, but then again maybe not. “I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. “I’d like to see that through, and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave.” Michaels added that he will “do everything I can to see it carry on and carry on well.” King asked who Michaels thought might be his successor, but he said the moment’s “three years away” and didn’t give her even a smidgen of a hint. This isn’t the first time he’s suggested that the 50th season of SNL might be his point of retirement. He told Today on NBC last fall, “I really deserve to wander off” after season 50. His words, not ours.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Cnn#Covid#Omicron#Cable News Network Inc
KTLA

‘SNL’ goes on without live audience or planned musical guest Charli XCX

People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past. The long-running […]
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
IndieWire

‘Saturday Night Live’ Review: The Best and Worst of Paul Rudd’s Return

Paul Rudd’s return to “Saturday Night Live” hosting duties was already primed to be a special one, both as his official entry into the show’s illustrious* Five-Timers Club and as the first host of this current season to have actually hosted the show before. (*The reminder that Martin Short has hosted “SNL” only three times somehow managed to make the world turn even more upside down than it already is.) However, just hours before the episode aired, it was announced that musical guest Charlie XCX would no longer be performing and that there would also no longer be a live audience...
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Post

‘SNL’: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update for Audience of Three

Tina Fey returned to co-anchor Weekend Update alongside Michael Che in Colin Jost’s absence. With this week’s Saturday Night Live impacted by an Omicron surge, there were a handful of pre-recorded and classic sketches that aired throughout the evening, but Fey and Che were able to perform Weekend Update onstage. Their audience, however, was just three people: host Paul Rudd, Tom Hanks and Kenan Thompson.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ Fans Disappointed After Show Uses Old Taped Sketches

Following the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live, fans revealed how disappointed they were after the show had to use old taped sketches and not have a live audience. According to USA Today, the fans were not the only ones who were not happy with the situation. Paul Rudd, who took the stage as Saturday Night Live’s host for the fifth time, declared he was extremely disappointed as well. But luckily, Tom Hanks and Tiny Fey helped him out.
TV & VIDEOS
InsideHook

Pete Davidson Had His Own “Raging Bull” on This Week’s “SNL”

When Saturday Night Live announced on Saturday that this weekend’s episode would take place with a reduced cast, they weren’t kidding. The cold open found Kenan Thompson and Paul Rudd, joined by fellow 5-Timers Tom Hanks and Tina Fey, explaining that the episode would feature a blend of sketches taped earlier in the week and some old favorites.
TV & VIDEOS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy