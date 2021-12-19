Tiempo: Legal permanent residents can vote in NYC elections

This week on Tiempo, the New York City Council recently passed a controversial that allows non U.S. citizens to vote in citywide elections.

The new bill will allow people who have lived in the city for at least 30 days and are legal permanent residents to vote in municipal elections.

DACA recipients and people with work permits are also covered under the new legislation.

The bill takes effect on January 1 and will make New York City the largest jurisdiction in the country to expand voting rights to non-citizens.

City council member Carlos Menchaca chairs the immigration committee and said the bill was necessary for the city council to pass.

Outside of the city, a school in Newburgh with a large Latino population strives to serve their students in a unique way.

San Miguel Academy is 100% scholarship driven. The school's goal is to help students deemed at risk because of family, personal or financial circumstances.

The school's impressive record of success keeps students away from gang violence.

One such effort to keep kids out of harms way is a collaboration with the Orange County Rowing Association where students are able to participate in a rowing program through the school.

Tiempo airs Sunday mornings at 11:30 a.m. on Channel 7.