Take a look at these homes for sale in Mineral

(Mineral, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mineral will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

379 Moon Shadow Ln, Louisa, 23093 4 Beds 3 Baths | $304,150 | Single Family Residence | 1,803 Square Feet | Built in 2021

To Be Built in Louisa just off 33 on a quiet cul-de-sac! The Montego floor plan has been updated with an open concept floor plan including a kitchen with island and overhang so bring your bar stools, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, convenient laundry and half bath tucked away from the main living area. First floor master with vaulted ceiling with fan. Craftsman rail package. Upstairs you'll find 3 additional bedrooms, pull down attic stairs with storage and a full bath. Front porch and 10x12 rear deck for outdoor enjoyment. Shake siding and wide window trim instead of shutters for extra curb appeal of your new home! Photos are of a similar completed model. FLOOR PLAN CANNOT BE CHANGED! June Completion!

For open house information, contact SUSAN STEWART, HOWARD HANNA ROY WHEELER REALTY - ZION CROSSROADS at 434-589-2611

3927 Mt Airy Rd, Louisa, 23093 4 Beds 3 Baths | $297,275 | Single Family Residence | 1,640 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Rough In done. TO BE BUILT AT Mt Airy Road! The "MALIBU" model has a great room open to the kitchen with stainless appliances, 2x4 island, upgrades cabinetry, and breakfast nook leading to the rear deck. No carpeting in the main living areas. FIRST FLOOR MASTER with ceiling fan! Upstairs you'll find 3 more bedrooms with LED lighting, full bath and laundry room. Upgraded exterior includes front porch, shake siding in sections, and a craftsmanstyle front door. If this home doesn't work for you, ask about our many other available lots and floor plans! Photos are similar. June Completion!

504 E Main St, Louisa, 23093 3 Beds 2 Baths | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,949 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This well built 3 bedroom 2 bath brick rancher on 2.67 acres is Zoned Light Commercial, but allows Residential use. This home was renovated in 2020 and is in good condition. Run your business and live right in town on this big open lot. Property has a 3 car garage and a 3 car carport, paved driveway/parking lot, and an unfinished basement. This location has a high traffic count and is very near the Foodlion, Food Depot, Walgreens, CVS, and many other commercial properties.

For open house information, contact RANDY TINGLER, WILLIAM A. COOKE, LLC at 540-967-0881

14907 Cross County Road, Mineral, 23117 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Welcome Home to 14907 Cross County Road in Mineral! This home has been completely renovated & is turn-key! The home has completely new luxury vinyl plank throughout the home & fresh paint! Outside you will notice the full front porch! Step inside- to the right you will find a dining area & kitchen. The kitchen has new soft-close white cabinetry, bamboo hardwoods, SS appliances (dishwasher, oven/hood are NEW), NEW granite countertops, NEW lighting, skylights, & additional breakfast nook. There is a laundry closet with cabinetry that offers storage! Head to the living space, where you will find a wood-burning fireplace & sliding glass doors to the rear deck. There is a bonus room- perfect for a home office or morning room, etc. the bay window offers an abundant of natural flowing light throughout the space. Head into the primary suite where you will find a large walk-in closet with custom cabinetry, attached bath with updated double vanity, shower w/ white subway tile, soaker tub, & built in nightlights! The home offers two additional bedrooms that have closet proximity to the FULL hall bath offering a NEW vanity & skylights.The home comes with a built in sound & security system too!

For open house information, contact Cindy Chenault, Hometown Realty at 804-747-9933