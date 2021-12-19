ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVZ

The Pavilion in Bend to celebrate winter’s arrival and holiday season

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The holidays are getting a bit more festive at The Pavilion with the return of a Winter Solstice Celebration and holiday open skate sessions. Bend Park and Recreation District’s ice rink will celebrate the shortest day of the year on Friday, December 17 with a Winter Solstice Celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. With twinkling lights to welcome winter’s delights, ice skaters will enjoy treats and a special figure skating performance by Bend Ice Figure Skating Club.
BEND, OR
monmouth.edu

Homesick for the Holidays

When choosing a college, one of the biggest factors I considered was the distance away from home. I wanted to go to a school that was far enough from my hometown, but no more than two hours away. I achieved a perfect one-hour drive when I committed to Monmouth University, and this meant I could still easily connect with high school friends. Or at least that’s what one would think.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
Huntsville Item

A holiday transaction

It was two weeks before Christmas and I had been feeling the holiday spirit full bore since my trip to the Branson, Missouri Christmas Shows in early November. I had been wearing my household Christmas halo intermittently for weeks* and as I prepared for a trip to the grocery store I dressed to suit my mood. After carefully applying my makeup and a red top over black jeans, the final touch was a very beautiful Santa hat purchased in Branson for more than I would normally spend for one. It had sequins and it sparkled. I felt quite fetching in my Christmas duds and knew I would probably look better than most of the other octogenarians I would meet in the store. Yeah!
FESTIVAL
John M. Dabbs

Ideas: How to Get Into the Holiday Spirit

At Christmas time, there are lots of holiday-based activities you can enjoy. If you are sick of the same old games and work luncheons, try this to get your groove on. I've put together a few ideas to help you get into the Christmas spirit this year. Put on your favorite Christmas tunes from when you were growing up and getting into your groove, and maybe some of your most recent favorites too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Coast Journal

Holiday Extravaganza?

My thanks to Martin Smukler for his letter "Courageous" in last week's Journal (Dec. 2). He said, "We only have to look at the arts and humanities and our tremendous technological prowess to realize the potential for good within us". I went to this year's "Holiday Extravaganza" at Redwood Acres only to find that it was a shell of its former self. Instead of four vibrant, bustling buildings filled with various artisans' booths, holiday music, and lots of good food vendors, there was only one building open with a few determined souls offering their handmade wares. It made me wonder how each artist, business owner and musician was impacted by this pandemic, which is the worst public health crisis in our lifetime. How many artists and patrons of the arts died this year of COVID-19? It made me feel so sad.
FESTIVAL
Rutherford Source

New Hallmark Holiday Movies to Watch

If you’ve been to the parades, tree lightings and you need a night in, Hallmark has all of the feel good movies of the season and you can even see local Kimberly Williams Paisley this season. Here’s a list of new movies on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and...
MOVIES
Mercury

Holiday activities even Scrooge would love

You don’t have to splurge to enjoy holiday activities in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Here are some free holiday events taking place throughout the region including gingerbread house displays, parades, light shows, musical performances and much more. Chester County Concert Band Holiday Concert – The annual holiday concert...
WEST CHESTER, PA
deer-park.tx.us

Holiday Storytime

A special Holiday Storytime with songs, stories, and a special guest. Goodie bags and crafts will be available. Whether this will be a virtual or in person event is yet to be determined. Check out our website or Facebook page for more details.
DEER PARK, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

Newborn Babies At AHN Celebrate Holiday Season In Rudolph Hats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their very first holiday season. The tiny patients were dressed up in Rudolph hats, complete with red noses. “We are making it ‘rein’ with holiday cheer this year! Merry Christmas from our tiniest patients!” AHN said on Facebook. You can see all the cuteness here. Are your #AHNbabies ready for the holiday? Our littlest patients sure are! pic.twitter.com/5wcn6kRPHv — AHN (@AHNtoday) December 20, 2021
PITTSBURGH, PA
NPR

A holly jolly Jazz Night: Our favorite holiday tunes

'Tis the season for spending time with the ones we love. It's a time for creating special memories, expressing gratitude and fondly remembering those we have lost or who are unable to gather with us. It is a time of celebration — but what's a celebration without music? While the very mention of holiday music is often met with smirks and eye rolls, the members of Team Jazz Night (admittedly, some much more than others) are suckers for the magical feelings conjured by the season's festive musical offerings. And so, with the sole purpose of spreading good cheer far and wide, the Jazz Night in America staff presents a playlist stocking stuffed with our favorite tunes: timeless classics and a few brand-new bops. This is music for playing in the background while preparing holiday meals, sipping cocktails with family and friends, or singing at the top of your lungs with the little ones around you. May your holiday season be filled with love, laughter, and jazz. Wishing you safe, happy and healthy holidays from all of us at Jazz Night in America.
MUSIC
vanceairscoop.com

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular set for Dec. 30

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular will be at Stride Bank Center on Dec. 30. Tickets for the 7 p.m. performance start at $35 for reserved seats. Other price levels are $49 for select, $65 for premium, $79 for platinum and $179 for VIP. Tickets are available at stridebankcenter.com. The performance will...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Dairy Queen Revives Holiday Treat Just in Time for Christmas

Dairy Queen fans can rejoice, because one beloved holiday treat is finally returning to the Dairy Queen menu just in time for Christmas. The ice cream chain marked the start of December by returning the festive Candy Cane Chill Blizzard Treat to restaurants nationwide, though the delectably pepperminty treat is not here to stay.
RESTAURANTS
lushome.com

Outdoor Christmas Lights Multiplying Fun of Gorgeous Winter Holidays

Outdoor Christmas lights are gorgeous holiday decorations that add fun to the winter season. Christmas lights come in various colors, designs, shapes, and sizes and turn other Christmas decorations into centerpieces. They enhance holiday decorations, adding creative lighting ideas to Christmas decorating. Here are beautiful Christmas ideas for holiday lights that delight and inspire.
LIFESTYLE
Atlas Obscura

Remembering When Mrs. Claus Cracked the North Pole’s Glass Ceiling

This story was originally published on The Conversation and appears here under a Creative Commons license. Clement Clarke Moore’s 1823 poem “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” redefined Christmas in America. As historian Steven Nissenbaum explains in The Battle for Christmas, Moore’s secular St. Nick weakened the holiday’s religious associations, transforming it into a familial celebration that culminated in Santa Claus’s toy deliveries on Christmas Eve.
CHRISTMAS
wymt.com

Visit this Winter Wonderland and Get in the Christmas Spirit!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of City of Pikeville and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about City of Pikeville, visit https://www.facebook.com/visitpikeville. The whole family will enjoy Winterfest Ice Skating in beautiful Downtown Pikeville! City Park will...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Frontiersman

Art Beat: tis the season

It’s that time of year again. Whether you love it, hate it, or simply don’t care, the holiday season is in full effect. There are many creative people who find inspiration during this time period. It seems there are some capable of extracting the very essence of the Christmas, Chanukah, and other holidays and pouring into their work.
ENTERTAINMENT

