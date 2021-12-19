Check out these Lewistown homes on the market

(Lewistown, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lewistown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

522 Erie St, Lewistown, 59457 4 Beds 5 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,680 Square Feet | Built in 1916

4 bedroom, 3 bath family home on 10,800 Sq Ft lot. 900 Sq Ft double garage with studio, deer proof raised gardens, sauna,150 bottle wine cellar, 2nd kitchen and lots of storage in the basement. Huge deck with magnificent mountain views andclose to schools and city park. Only a 10 minute walk to main street. This home is rented so a reasonable advance notice isneeded to show.

515 W Erie St, Lewistown, 59457 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1916

2 bedroom 1 bath home with full unfinished basement with lots of potential. Large wrap around deck, private back yard andan updated hot water heat boiler

514 West Cook Street, Lewistown, 59457 3 Beds 2 Baths | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,284 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Incredible investment opportunity! This home situated directly across from the city park/pool/water park is zoned R2, so you can transform it into a fantastic single-family home or a duplex with income potential. Interior is mostly gutted to the studs; foundation needs repair and/or replacement.

109 Turquoise Dr, Lewistown, 59457 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,572 Square Feet | Built in 1999

This is a Larry Vogl built home with quality throughout. There are 4 large bedrooms, 3 baths, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bonus room and an attached garage. Deck and U/G sprinkler system. There is also a pellet stove in the bonus room.

