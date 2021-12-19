Check out these houses for sale in Houghton

(HOUGHTON, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

708 Hecla, Hancock, 49930 4 Beds 4 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,422 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Pride of ownership shows in every square inch of this beautiful American Arts and Crafts home. Original home was built in 1971. In 2000, the sellers hired Dave Bach Designs to design a 1728 square foot, 2-story addition, plus garage and heated workshop. Skip Kindred was the architectural designer and Dave Bach provided energy efficiency and the Arts& Crafts design. The huge corner lot is almost ½ acre and is attractively landscaped adding to the amazing curb appeal of the home. From the front door, you’ll enter into a foyer with ceramic tile floor. To your left is the library with plenty of built-in shelves and a comfortable window seat to curl up on and read your favorite book. Straight ahead and to the left is the laundry room, a ½ bath, and access to the garage and a 200 square foot heated workshop. Continuing down the front hallway, you’ll find an office that overlooks the incredible gardens in the back yard. Across the hall from the office is a bright sun room with plenty of windows to take advantage of the garden views. To the right of the foyer, you’ll find an open concept floor plan incorporating the living room, dining room, and kitchen – a wonderful space for enjoying family time or entertaining. The living room has a charming gas fireplace with a brick hearth, a built-in TV cabinet, and bay window looking out the beautiful landscaped front yard. Kitchen features an island with built-in oven/range, plenty of cabinetry, and counter top space. Rounding out the main floor is a spacious master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and fully bath with a jetted tub. There is another bedroom and full bath on the main floor as well. Upstairs you’ll find a cozy family room with a wet bar. You’ll enjoy the gorgeous garden views from the family room. The second floor also has 2 more bedrooms and another full bath. The partially finished basement has a room that could be used as a bedroom or what have you and a ¾ bath (making this a 4 ½ bath home!). This nicely appointed home is only part of the package. You will be impressed by the many exquisite gardens throughout the yard. There are apple, peach, plum, and cherry trees, raspberry and currant bushes, raised beds, a small privacy fence on the north side of the house, quaint paths here and there, and charming Pewabic tile accents on the retaining walls. A home this special doesn’t become available often.

For open house information, contact GRETCHEN JANSSEN, RE/MAX DOUGLASS R.E.-H at 906-482-1000

2105 Hunters, Houghton, 49931 4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,098 Square Feet | Built in 2002

A gracious home in a quiet and coveted neighborhood. This comfortable home has so many plusses. Starting with curb appeal, you’ll appreciate the classic brick mailbox and street lamp. The open front porch is a great place for a rocking chair to relax and enjoy the peaceful cul-de-sac. Step inside to the cozy living room which opens to the dining area. The dining area opens to the kitchen and features a breakfast bar and sliding glass doors to a deck overlooking the private back yard. The kitchen has an efficient layout with plenty of cabinets and granite countertops. The main floor also has a master bedroom suite with a ¾ bath and a walk-in closet. Two more bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry facilities round out the main floor. The basement is mostly finished and offers many great spaces to recreate. There is a family room, gorgeous sauna with a shower and an attractive custom-made door, a work out room, a bedroom with an egress window, and a ¾ bath. Outside is a large, manicured lawn with a sprinkler system, privacy fences, deck, and patio. There is a perfect spot to tie up your hammock in a small cluster of mature hardwood trees. The water heater was new in 11/2020. Washer and dryer are 2 ½ years old. Central A/C. Great location close to shopping and schools. Just a 5-minute drive to MTU.

441 Pewabic, Laurium, 49913 5 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 1895

CHARMING...HISTORIC...built in 1895...this bright and cheery home...with so many pleasing features..was built by the same contractor/carpenter as The Michigan House and other homes... much attention has been paid to the ambience and history of the home.....freshly painted rooms and re-finished floors...the huge living room is welcoming...pocket doors are found from the living room to the den and to the room previously thought to be the parlor..in 'the days gone by", now used as the master bedroom by these owners (with a closet)......the kitchen cabinetry is charming.... new appliances, just a few months old.. including a new disposal add to the appeal and functionality.....there is a separate smaller dining area just off the kitchen...and a half-bath for convenience...the four upstairs bedrooms range from huge to tiny ...there is a servant's staircase, and the smallest bedroom would most likely have been the maid's room.. .......the bathroom has a new cast iron clawfoot tub and toilet and sink.... the huge upstairs bedroom could easily serve as the master bedroom, if you prefer...the attic is unfinished and features the turret......the laundry is in the basement, as is the gas sauna...there is a detached single-car garage...in addition to another 2-1/2-car garage and lot across the street, with power..so this could be ideal for a workshop, storage, vehicles....the back yard is nicely fenced-in....the alternate heat furnace in the basement has never been used....

1131 Summit, Hancock, 49930 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Adorable American Arts and Crafts home with all the right updates. Located on a nice block on upper Summit St., this charming home will win you over at first glance. Lovely hydrangea bushes welcome you as you step up into the enclosed front porch. This is a wonderful space for a couple of rocking chairs, comfy couch, and a few small tables for 3-season enjoyment. Then step inside to the clean and tidy foyer. You’ll immediately notice the original oak wood work and large windows. There are hard wood floors under the carpeting. To your left is a beautiful oak staircase. To your right, through the oak pillars, is a comfortable living room which opens to the formal dining room. The dining room features a built-in china cabinet. The kitchen is tastefully remodeled with contemporary cabinetry and colors. There is room for a café table and chairs if you like. A ‘mud’ room off the kitchen opens to the back yard. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The master bedroom features a wonderful west-facing enclosed porch to watch the evening sky glow with red and gold as the sun goes down. This is a perfect spot to relax with a cup of coffee and your favorite book. The master bedroom also has a large walk-in closet. Another large bedroom has lots of closet space and a smaller bedroom takes advantage of the morning sun. Rounding out the 2nd floor is a full bathroom. Let’s head down to the basement. There is a ¾ bathroom with a shower and a large, clean room that is perfect space for a family room, ping pong table, exercise equipment or what have you. There is lots of good storage space and laundry facilities here as well. Let’s talk about the updates. All updated electrical wiring and panel. New overhead garage door with automatic opener in 2014. Many new windows in 2015. Attic insulated to a factor of R50 in 2016. Kitchen counter tops, sink, and faucet in 2018. Copper water pipe from basement to street in 2018. Roof in 2013. You can’t beat this location. Within walking distance to parks (including Laurn Grove), the elementary school, Keweenaw Co-op, and trails. Just a short drive to the hospital, high school, Finlandia University, and Maasto Hiihto trails. And a quick drive to MTU.

