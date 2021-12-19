Check out these homes for sale in Odessa now

(Odessa, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Odessa will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

409 Ne Ash Street, Oak Grove, 64075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Come home to White Oaks Crossing! This amazing community has too many features to list, including pool, gym, ponds, etc... New homes being built for completion as early as September! High end finishings including granite at this great price. Call now reserve your new home. Homes are in foundation/sheetrock stages. Please stop by the White Oaks Clubhouse on the North side of the building for information. Office Hours are M,W,F Sat 12-4.

2504 Sw Mitchell Street, Oak Grove, 64075 3 Beds 3 Baths | $595,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,530 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Stunning all brick Ranch meticulously cared for and maintained. Main level living haven of peace and tranquility. Beautiful brick entrance leads to your wide open great room with oak molding and fireplace flowing through to your gorgeous sun-room with cathedral ceiling with wet bar, heated ceramic floors and french doors leading to your back yard paradise. This is a one of a kind back yard oasis full of beautiful water feature flowing under your covered bridge, thoughtfully planned and brought to life by the current owners and professional landscaper. This is a work of art. This 1 acre estate lot is carefully and lovingly cared for and boasts numerous perennial plants and flowers pave stone walk ways, pave stone fire pit and gathering area. Bird houses and tiny doors throughout the yard to delight you and your guests. Too beautiful to describe with words. Back inside, the interior of the home has a spit bedroom floor plan with a private master bedroom suite with its own fireplace, private french door to the deck, gorgeous master bath with double vanity, jetted tub, separate shower and his and hers walk in closets. Heated floors under the master bedroom area, bathroom, kitchen, breakfast room and sun room. Heated main driveway. Car enthusiasts and hobbyist for fall in love with the basement, storage and additional garage this home offers and how it flows into the side yard of the home. More info, virtual tour and photos soon! Put this on your watch list!

996 Clayton Place, Odessa, 64076 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,272 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Great neighborhood and a low maintenance ranch plan. All Brick House with many Impressive upgrades. Quiet location on the end of a cul-de-sac. New HVAC in June 2021. High efficiency 90+ Furnace, AC and Water Softener. Electric 50 gallon HWH in 2019. New Hardwood flooring. Huge ranch with two living areas on the main level and huge covered deck and patio for additional entertaining.

2610 Z Highway, Bates City, 64011 5 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1964

A great piece of property on blacktop! This property is just a few minutes from Bates City and not far from from Jackson county. A large two story home awaits your updated designs. The property also features numerous stocked ponds and several out buildings.

