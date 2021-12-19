Homes for sale in North Manchester: New listings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

If you’re North Manchester-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNR2J_0dR649ov00

408 W 2Nd Street, North Manchester, 46962

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,534 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is a new construction home built on a large city lot just a few blocks away from town. This 3 bedroom 2 bath model offers 1,534 sq ft of living space with a 520 sq ft attached garage. Buyer will be given a $2,000 credit to purchase stove and refrigerator of their choice. Builder is in the final stages of construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hoCK_0dR649ov00

401 S Line Street, South Whitley, 46787

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,533 Square Feet | Built in 1850

BRAND NEW ROOF WITH COMPLETE TEAR OFF. Seller will now entertain, USDA, FHA, VA loans. This charming 2 story home in South Whitley has great potential. Home still needs a little TLC but is priced accordingly! Home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, & a nice loft area upstairs that could be used for an office, playroom, or small second living space. Outside you will love the huge fenced in yard, perfect for children or pets! Some updates have been started on the home in the upper level including new drywall, new lighting, & new windows. All appliances remain with the home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RF0pL_0dR649ov00

13520 N 700 West Road, Silver Lake, 46982

3 Beds 3 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,596 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Rustic, quiet house that sits on 8 acres of beautiful rolling land. As you step inside from the front door, your view is of the open, knotty pine wood filled vaulted ceiling in the living room, with a loft upstairs and a glimpse of the kitchen straight ahead. The house offers a bedroom upstairs, the owners suite on the main level and an optional bedroom in the walkout basement. This 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 2600+ sq ft home is a must see! House offers newer features throughout, such as, a remodeled kitchen, new flooring throughout, and new bathroom vanities and sinks on the main level. The roof and gutters are only 2 years old. Come check out the beauty of the area and the feeling of pure peacefulness!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXQcu_0dR649ov00

9139 S Fern Lane, Claypool, 46510

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome home to this 1600 square foot home located in a quiet neighborhood at Beaver Dam Lake. Enjoy the newly re-done front porch with ample room for seating as you enjoy watching the nature and activities on the 146 acre lake. The large living room opens to the well-designed kitchen with plenty of solid cabinets and a large kitchen island. The formal dining room is accentuated with unique crown molding. The master suite with new laminate wood floors has a grand walk-in closet, as well as an over-size bathroom with a large tub and separate shower. The split-bedroom floorplan has two bedrooms sized perfect for plenty of furniture or home office. The yard is the perfect size for outdoor entertaining and relaxing. Updates include laminate wood floor, insulation and waterproofing of crawl space, and new front porch and steps. This home is ready to be moved in to! Beaver Dam Lake is known for great fishing and water sports, such as skiing and tubing from 1-4. Public access to the lake within walking distance- neighbors allowed for pier space.

