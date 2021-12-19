ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willcox, AZ

Take a look at these homes on the Willcox market now

Willcox Today
Willcox Today
 2 days ago

(Willcox, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Willcox than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNtTW_0dR645I100

2422 W Marguerite Road, Willcox, 85643

3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Great place in near town. This L shape property sets off the road. The home is a charming older home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Beautiful Arizona Room to enjoy the morning coffee with. A large laundry room and kitchen. The Sale includes parcel 202-25-043. That is what makes the total acreage of 2.61. There is mobile home hookups on part of the other parcel. This could give you other opportunities for the land.

For open house information, contact Ashley Ann Finley, Mesquite Ranch Realty Inc at 520-766-6778

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22126304)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41GE0F_0dR645I100

889 N Taylor Rd, Willcox, 85643

0 Bed 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Veterinarian clinic is currently zoned commercial. According to planning and zoning property can be rezoned residential. Parcels located on each side of the clinic is zoned residential. Take advantage of this horse property and make it your own today, by building your dream home. Clinic has an additional large animal surgery with padded stall, 5 covered horse stalls, two roping arenas one is lighted, various pens, corrals, 3 exam/surgery rooms, X-Ray room, lab, offices, storage, 4 X-Large , 4 Large, 8 Med. and 5 small animal kennels, 2 bathrooms, and waiting room. Property is being sold ''AS Is''. Facilities includes 7.31 acres, on a paved road, and 2 wells

For open house information, contact Haley Stearns, Clark Realty Homes and Land at 928-925-7074

Copyright © 2021 Gila Valley MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GVMLSAZ-1717726)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bggsm_0dR645I100

1751 S Collins Lane, Willcox, 85643

2 Beds 2 Baths | $259,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 2008

If Country living is your dream, this is the place to see....... 2008 Affixed Manufactured Home. two Bedroom, two bath, with Metal Roof, corner lot, on Five Acres, Horse Property, plenty of room for all your animals. Just Minutes from town. Call to Schedule an appointment today to Come Look Around.

For open house information, contact Karen Lynn Clem, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-508-4844

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22131538)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39of1n_0dR645I100

205 S Bowie Avenue, Willcox, 85643

3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,149 Square Feet | Built in 1948

CENTRALLY LOCATED IN WILLCOX, AZ 3BR 1 BA HOME. WELL MAINTAINED READY TO MOVE INTO. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING.

For open house information, contact Rey Martinez, DiPeso Realty at 520-384-0011

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22127581)

See more property details

Comments / 0

