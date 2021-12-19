Check out these houses for sale in Parksville

(PARKSVILLE, KY) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Parksville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1104 Navahoe, Danville, 40422 3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,809 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Solid built home has several updates including new roof shingles in 2021. Granite countertops, new cabinets, hardwood floors, ceramic tile, updated baths, fireplace with natural gas access for gas logs. Beautiful lot with mature trees, quite family friendly neighborhood. Lower level has the half bath, laundry and a bonus room..Nice concrete patio out back. Minutes from downtown Danville. Nearby shopping. Walk over to the bowling alley for lunch or meeting with friends, less than 45 minutes to Lexington..

1829 Wells Landing Road, Danville, 40422 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 941 Square Feet | Built in None

Country Cottage across the road from lake, with views of Herrington Lake from the front Porch. This updated Cottage has 2 Bedrooms with 1 Bath. Many updates including Windows, Siding, Metal Roof, HVAC, Kitchen Cabinets, Metal 16x24 Garage with overhead coverage to house. A Must See !

210 Gallant Fox, Danville, 40422 2 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautiful, well-maintained and "like-new" townhome located in Bluegrass Estates, Section 2, Phase 2 is completely move-in ready and waiting for it's new owner! A new HVAC and new gas furnace are just a couple of its perks. The inviting foyer entry off the covered front porch leads to a spacious great room with gorgeous, gleaming floors and tons of natural light through triple-mulled and double-hung windows. The open concept eat-in kitchen has a large island bar and wrap-around cabinetry. All stainless steel Hotpoint appliances including refrigerator/freezer, dishwasher and oven/range convey; as do the washer and dryer in the utility closet located off the kitchen/breakfast area. Two spacious bedrooms attach to their own full baths, and the master bath has a walk-in shower with grab bars for ease of accessibility. A walk-in closet with pull-down-step partially-floored attic in the master bedroom allows for plenty of extra storage for holiday decor and all of the extra "stuff" we all accumulate over time. One-car garage attached at the rear with plenty of driveway parking. Adorable dollhouse-like exterior is well-landscaped with its own built-in irrigation system for the back flower beds, and a tall privacy fence allows for peaceful early morning coffee-sipping on the back porch, uninterrupted. Call today to set up your showing on this turnkey property before it's too late.

119 Colonial Way, Danville, 40422 3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,643 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Stylish, open concept, one level living...come on in! This one owner cottage charmer in one of Danville's most desired neighborhoods is light, bright, and clean as a whistle! Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, open living/dining/kitchen area, gas logs, covered wraparound porch with dual access from the living room and Master bedroom, tray ceilings in the dining room and Master bedroom, plenty of storage, attached garage and much more! Fresh paint, updated tile in the Master bathroom, and new carpet all in soft, neutral tones compliment the impressive trimwork, high ceilings, and lovely hardwood flooring in this fine home. Offering close proximity to Danville Country Club, downtown Danville, schools, parks, restaurants, and churches with Lexington only a short jaunt away, this one won't last long! Call today!

