Take a look at these homes on the Livingston market now

(Livingston, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Livingston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

12954 2Nd St, Fennimore, 53809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1900

More pictures to come- 3 bedroom 2 bath home with main floor laundry, bedroom, over sized living room(16x25) with gas fireplace and 2 patio doors to enjoy the outdoors from the deck. Recent updates to include furnace, central air, roof, siding, patio doors, kitchen cabinets, vinyl flooring in kitchen and dining. Home is situated on over 1/2 acre lot in which was recently surveyed. Plenty of room to add a garage, huge garden or what ever you choose. Adjoins 12950 2nd St Fennimore. Currently has a shared well and septic. Seller will provide only shared well agreement with adjoining property. Buyer can purchase 1 tax parcel or BOTH(consists of a 4-5 lots total).

4849 Robin Rd, Fennimore, 53809 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2015

20 acres slightly north of Fennimore offers convenience and functionality for many potential uses. Rectangular open parcel with gentle slope is a mix of pasture, tillable land, springs in pasture. Interior fencing in place for horses or other hobby farming. Home is a spacious and modern three bedroom 2 bath ranch. Open concept kitchen, dining and living room areas with lots of natural light and beautiful views of the countryside. Master bedroom suite with full bath on one end plus two bedrooms and second full bath on the other. Plenty of room for projects in the 32'x32' attached heated garage. Additional garage/shop building with wood stove and compressor included. Other outbuildings including chicken coop and small barn set up for horses. Great setup for rural living...check it out today.

1075 County Road E, Rewey, 53580 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Showings Start Friday October 29, 2021. This updated Classic Wisconsin Schoolhouse sits on 2+ beautiful, landscaped acres in peaceful Mifflin Wisconsin. This wonderful home incorporates many original features such as woodwork, floors, 12’ ceilings, school bell in tower and playground equipment with modern amenities. The many updates include: newer roof, remodeled kitchen, 2 remodeled bathrooms, restored bell tower, water filter, some new windows and exterior doors, drinking fountain. The main level includes a master suite and a 2nd bedroom which is 27x23 and could easily be divided into several rooms, a new kitchen, a very large dining and living area and a family room. The basement has 8+’ ceilings and tons of space for lots of possibilities. Parcel ID #s 016-1011.03, 016-1011.B

600 Prospect St, Highland, 53543 4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome Home! This 3-4 bedroom home includes kitchen, full bath, bedroom, large formal dining, living room and laundry on main floor. Upper level include Master bedroom with full bath and 2 bedrooms. Home sits on large lot with 12 x 18 storage shed, newer 2 car attached insulated garage with 9ft doors, new concrete driveway and fenced in backyard. New natural gas furnace, new flooring and all new appliances included. You must view this property today!

