Check out these homes on the Stanfield market now

(Stanfield, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stanfield will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

11870 N Silverdog Way, Maricopa, 85139 2 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Mobile Home | 672 Square Feet | Built in 2021

OVER 2 ACRES! Check out this move-in ready property with 360 degree mountain views!This NEW 2021 CAVCO Home is nestled in the peaceful desert of Maricopa Arizona! This home features new stainless appliances, washer & dryer and AC unit! On shared well with only 1 other property! New Septic!! Electricity & Satellite installed. Shipping container and carport available! Don't miss this rare opportunity for a new home under $200k!

1377 E Racine Drive, Casa Grande, 85122 4 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,151 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Fantastic opportunity to own a corner lot property!! Beautiful laminate flooring in the inviting great room, vaulted ceilings, cozy family room, and neutral palette adorns the awesome interior. Ample kitchen comes with plenty of cabinets, an island w/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, mosaic backsplash, and a pantry. The primary bedroom includes a full bathroom with dual sinks and a walk-in closet for extra comfort & privacy. In the backyard, spend relaxing evenings under the covered patio, lush lawn, or next to the fireplace. Make time to view this home today because it is guaranteed to go fast!!

794 S Silvercreek Lane, Casa Grande, 85122 3 Beds 2 Baths | $332,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,785 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Prepare to be impressed by this DELIGHTFUL New home in the Casa Vista Community! The desirable 1785 Plan features an open living room that flows into a well-appointed kitchen. The Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets, granite countertops, and Stainless-Steel Steel Appliances (Includes, Range with Microwave, and Dishwasher). The primary suite has a private bath with dual vanity sinks and a roomy walk-in closet. This desirable plan also comes complete with a 2-car garage and a large Veranda.

19427 N Pratt Road, Maricopa, 85138 4 Beds 2 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,265 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Don't miss this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 3-car tandem garage.This home has a welcoming entry that leads to the open living space with sliding glass doors that open to the peaceful backyard. The beautiful kitchen features stainless steel appliances. All the bedrooms are spacious, the master bedroom has a bathroom ensuite. Peaceful backyard with low-maintenance landscaping.This home is in a great location, only 4 miles from the new high school being built. Don't miss this fabulous home!

