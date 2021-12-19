Check out these homes on the Meadview market now

(Meadview, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Meadview will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1090 W Meadview Boulevard, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $171,000 | Single Family Residence | 902 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Welcome home to the heart of Meadview! Clean & inviting, Site-built, 2 bed/1 bath home, with an additional living quarters in the HUGE detached pull-through shop/garage. Hold all of the vehicles, boats or toys! An RV port with hook-ups is connected to the garage. Inside the garage you will find the ONE OF A KIND Casita: a private living area, bathroom and cooking area. Home is on a 1 acre partially landscaped lot which features a round-about easily allowing pull through around the garage and house. The home features an open floor plan between the living area, casual dining area and kitchen. Through the sliding glass door, the back patio of the home is enclosed with sun screen so you can sit back, relax and enjoy the views! This well-kept home is ready for move in! The spectacular, completely finished shop & living quarters is a MUST see! *Homeowners in process of adding some cute appealing details, all current furniture to be left, porch swing and new patio set to be included, pantry updates to be done, SAND RAIL included with sale! *Recent updates that have been done: laminate flooring, bathroom fixtures, refrigerator, microwave, range, wiring/breakers, light fixtures, paint, water system. *HOA Membership allows use of the Meadview Civic Association Community Center which includes a swimming pool, mini golf, tennis courts, and much more! *Home is located right off of Pierce Ferry Rd with quick access to South Cove, Lake Mead- boating, fishing, swimming! The city of Kingman is located an hour away, Las Vegas is 1.5 hours away.

For open house information, contact Brooke Huffer, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert at 928-753-0430

26275 N Rainbow Road, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Another $14,100 PRICE REDUCTION! This Completely Refurbished 1983 Single-Wide with 2 Build-outs sits on 1.25 Joshua Tree-filled Acres overlooking a large wash to the east with unobstructed views of the local mountain ranges and the Grand Wash Cliffs. The additions to the front and back of the home allow for 3 bedrooms, 2 3/4 baths, an open Kitchen/Dining/Living area and a 12 x 12 Bonus Room. The All New Upgrades are incorporated with style and ease of care: Waterproof vinyl Flooring and High Grade Vinyl Blinds Throughout, Two Heat Pumps, Stainless Steel refrigerator, Propane Range and Microwave, Textured Walls and Ceilings, Kitchen and Bathroom Fixtures. Two Roomy Walk-in Showers provide safety and comfort. Lots of Storage opportunities are available, starting in the generous Entry (Bookshelves?), Dining Bar Lower Shelving, Kitchen Cabinets, Utility Closet, Hall Closet and Hall Sliding Door Shelved Closet, and Wall-to-Wall Sliding Closets in all three Bedrooms. Windows are abundant and let the natural views in. The Front Covered Deck is a perfect place to watch the sunrise or the Cliffs turn different colors as it sets. A small Covered Deck in the back is the best place to watch light play on over half an acre of untouched native growth. The Two-car garage has a metal roof and the pump shed houses the Washer. An added bonus is the 7'x 44' Conex that includes shelving and light for convenient storage or a workshop. The fully chain link and field fenced 1.25 acres sports a Horseshoe Driveway with Double Gates at each entry. This property is just two streets from Pierce Ferry Rd and the unmaintained dirt roads are manageable. The Large Wash across the street invites easy access to the miles of established ATV/Hiking roads lacing the Grapevine Mesa. The Lake Mead Boat Launch is about a half hour's drive. This Well-cared for home is ideal for Easy living and Hard-working fun!

For open house information, contact Christina Purkiss, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

675 W Haystack Drive, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 1 Bath | $153,000 | Manufactured Home | 984 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This cute home sits a little higher on the hill so you enjoy magnificent views of the Grand Wash Cliffs and West Rim of the Grand Canyon from 2 porches. Only a 20 minute ride to South cove at Lake Mead and just a few minutes to downtown Meadview. The two bedroom and one bath open floor plan comes with upgraded windows, kitchen island, Arizona Room with an Arizona Log Arch. The home sits on .90 Acres of property with the lot to the east of the house unused and can be built on or used as a buffer. Several RV connections are available. The home has City Water and the paved road is maintained by the County. The home has a regular wood and shingle roof. Framing in the home is an ugrade to 2X6's. A 24X36 double door garage with new windows, insulated walls and ceiling with block retainer wall and access to hot water inside the garage. The circle drive makes easy access to the garage and is graded to help water flow from Arizona monsoon rains. Out of the three lots, only one lot is a member lot to the Meadview Civic Association, allowing owners access to the clubhouse, swimming pool, mini-golf, tennis/pickle courts at a fee of $40.00 per year.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Kiser, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222